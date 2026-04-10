RB Industrial Manufacturing Invests in Advanced Keyence Vision System to Enhance Quality Control and Precision

RACINE, Wis., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RB Industrial Manufacturing announced the acquisition of a new Keyence XM-1540 Image Dimension Measurement System, reinforcing the company's commitment to precision engineering, quality assurance, and continuous improvement across its manufacturing operations.

The addition of this state-of-the-art vision system will support our goals of achieving AS9100D certification this summer, as well as enhance our existing ISO 9001 quality system. Known for its high-speed, non-contact measurement technology and exceptional accuracy, the Keyence system enables rapid, repeatable inspection of complex components with minimal setup time.

"This investment represents our ongoing dedication to delivering the highest quality products to our customers." said Mark Heinze, RB's President. "By integrating advanced metrology solutions like the Keyence vision system into our workflow, we're able to improve inspection efficiency, reduce lead times, and ensure tighter tolerances across every project."

The new system will support a wide range of applications, including first article inspection, in-process quality checks, and final inspection and verification of finished parts. Its intuitive interface and automation features will allow RB Industrial's quality team to streamline inspection processes and maintain consistent quality standards at scale.

With this latest upgrade, RB Industrial Manufacturing continues to position itself at the forefront of modern manufacturing, leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers across multiple industries.

About RB Industrial Manufacturing

RB Industrial Manufacturing is a leading provider of precision CNC machining, swiss screw, and highly precise grinding operations. For 70 years it has been dedicated to delivering high-quality components and exceptional service. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company serves a diverse range of industries with tailored manufacturing expertise.

Contact: Tom Nicholson, 212-203-2803

SOURCE RB Industrial Manufacturing