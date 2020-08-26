RB Launches Botanical Origin Laundry Products Exclusively On Amazon

"We saw a growing market opportunity in the U.S. and felt there was a gap with plant-based products that meet performance standards and offer good consumer value," says Marc Palomeque, General Manager eCommerce USA, RB. "Botanical Origin offers a wider customer base the opportunity to upgrade their laundry essentials. We will continue to bring more options to the household cleaning category that deliver a high level of performance without compromise next year."

Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent (USDA Certified Biobased - 67% biobased ingredients) harnesses the power of plants to tackle the toughest stains, like spaghetti sauce, wine and coffee. The Botanical Origin Fabric Softener (USDA Certified Biobased - 71% biobased ingredients) freshens, softens and reduces static cling.

With the deep-cleaning power of plants, Botanical Origin formulas are sensitive, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested with:

No dyes

No brighteners

No parabens

No phosphate

No artificial preservatives

No chlorine

Botanical Origin is constantly working to improve sustainability within the brand. By 2022, Botanical Origin aims to reach 100% post-consumer recycled plastic use and by 2025 launch new, renewable packaging. As part of RB's mission to be net zero carbon by 2040, Botanical Origin joins RB in Amazon's Climate Pledge. RB is working towards zero carbon footprint — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement — by lessening the impact that household products have on the environment.

"Consumers deserve products that don't just deliver high performance, but also give them an opportunity to help reduce their impact on the environment, all with an affordable price," says David Croft, Global Director of Sustainability, RB. "The Botanical Origin range shows how we are embedding sustainability into our products for customers, while our commitment to combating climate change demonstrates how we contribute at a global level, to benefit everyone."

Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener are available in two fresh scents inspired by nature and infused with essential oils: Fresh Jasmine & Wild Lavender and Orange Blossom & Citrus Leaves. The Laundry Detergent is available in 54 fl oz bottles (72 loads) for $13.68 MSRP and the Fabric Softener is available in 32.46 fl oz bottles (48 loads) for $7.20 MSRP on Amazon. Formulated for all water temperatures, including cold. Works with regular washers, high-efficiency (HE) washers and handwashing.

For more information, please visit botanicalorigin.com. Follow Botanical Origin on Instagram and Facebook @botanicalorigin | #elevateyourclean

About Botanical Origin

Botanical Origin is a plant-based cleaning brand with household products that do more than work — they really work. We do the dirty work in a cleaner way — rooted in nature, sustainability-driven, plant-powered performance and affordable prices so you can clean without compromise. Botanical Origin's laundry essentials, Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener, come in two refreshing scents: Fresh Jasmine & Wild Lavender for a more relaxing laundry day and Orange Blossom & Citrus Leaves for a happier laundry day. Botanical Origin is available in the U.S. on Amazon.

About RB*

RB is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/us

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE RB

Related Links

http://www.botanicalorigin.com

