RB, Maker Of Mucinex, Enfamil & Airborne, Launches The Healthy You, Healthy Planet Recycling Initiative in Partnership With TerraCycle

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RB, maker of popular consumer brands including Mucinex and Enfamil, has kicked-off their Healthy You, Healthy Planet recycling initiative by partnering with international recycling leader TerraCycle. Designed to help achieve RB's global commitment to support a more sustainable future, including the reduction of product packaging and eliminating waste through innovation, the RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Program was created to collect, process and make all health and nutrition packaging nationally recyclable.

As part of the initiative, the RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Program will accept packaging waste not only from RB products, but from any brand of vitamins and supplements, upper respiratory, sexual health & well-being, as well as infant formula & child nutrition, personal care and foot care including:

Vitamins, minerals and supplements packaging (Ex: MegaRed & Airborne): blister packs, tubes, bottles, cans, boxes, caps and lids

blister packs, tubes, bottles, cans, boxes, caps and lids Sexual health and well-being packaging (Ex: K-Y & Durex): tubes, bottles, wrappers, cans, boxes, caps and lids

tubes, bottles, wrappers, cans, boxes, caps and lids Cough, cold, flu, sore throat, and nasal care packaging (Ex. Mucinex & Delsym): bottles, tubes, spray bottles, blister packs, caps and lids

bottles, tubes, spray bottles, blister packs, caps and lids Infant formula and child nutrition packaging (Ex: Enfamil): tubs, bottles, wrappers, cans, boxes, cap, and lids

tubs, bottles, wrappers, cans, boxes, cap, and lids Personal care and foot care packaging: tubes, bottles, caps, lids, and other plastic packaging

Participation in the program is easy; simply sign up for the RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Program at terracycle.com/rb-health and mail in the packaging waste using the prepaid shipping label. Once received, TerraCycle will clean and melt the collected product packaging into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products. As an added incentive, for every shipment of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

The launch of the free recycling program comes at an especially relevant time - as the weather gets colder, we find ourselves in peak cold and flu season. In fact, every year, adults have an average of 2-3 colds—with children having even more—and last year's flu season turned out to be the longest in a decade for the United States. While symptoms of these illnesses can be alleviated using a variety of over the counter (OTC) cold, cough and flu products, like Mucinex, their packaging leaves the planet with 55 million pounds of previously non-recyclable plastic every year. That's equivalent in weight to nearly 5,000 elephants!

"Health products help stuffy noses, hungry babies, joints and brains, and even complexions. But for all the good health and nutrition products do for consumers, their packaging leaves the planet with millions of pounds of non-recyclable plastic per year, and RB wants to help stop that," said Nitish Kapoor, Executive Vice President, RB North America Health Brands. "That's why we're teaming up with TerraCycle to provide millions of consumers with the ability to recycle all health and infant nutrition packaging for free. Because RB knows that healthy consumers deserve a healthy planet."

"Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our objective to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' by recycling the unrecyclable and diverting waste from landfills and local communities," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. "By accepting all brands of health and nutrition packaging and not just their own, RB is truly rising to the occasion and combating the single use packaging epidemic."

RB Health & Nutrition Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, daycare, fitness facility, healthcare office, office, or community organization. To learn more about RB's global commitment to support a more sustainable future visit www.rb.com/US. For more information on TerraCycle's innovative recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.

Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/US.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

