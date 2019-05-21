RB Makes Popular Consumer Health Products 100% Waste-Free

Loop is a circular shopping platform offering approximately 300 consumer goods in reusable packaging. By becoming a founding partner of the Loop program, RB is bringing the next generation of sustainability to the world's most well-known health products. This collaboration with Loop also further advances RB's global commitment to make 100% of product packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

"Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of RB's corporate strategy, so to help launch this first-of-its-kind shopping system that will allow consumers to enjoy some of their favorite RB products in a way that protects the environment is a no-brainer," said Nitish Kapoor, Executive Vice President of the Health Business Unit for RB North America. "Reusable packaging is the future of consumption, and we're excited to be a part of this change movement starting with Airborne, MegaRed, Move Free and Neuriva."

Airborne uses a combination of vitamins, minerals, and herbs to help support a more balanced immune system. MegaRed is full of high quality Omega-3s, which can help support a happy and healthy heart, brain, joints and eyes. Move Free combines innovation and science to create better movement for everyone and push joint health forward. Neuriva is a brain supplement clinically proven to improve focus, accuracy, memory, learning concentration and reasoning. Together, these RB products allow people at every stage and every age to brain better, move better and live better.

"The way the world shops is about to change forever, and we're thrilled that RB is partnering with Loop to make its health products available in a way that eliminates packaging waste while improving shopping convenience," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Terracycle, the global recycling organization that created Loop. "RB has stepped up to design durable packaging that can be collected, cleaned, refilled and reused in an effort to decrease their environmental impact."

During today's U.S. rollout of the Loop program at the World Economic Forum office in New York City, the new reusable product packaging will be unveiled to consumers, who will soon be able to find RB products on the Loop shopping platform. After using the products, customers put empty containers in a Loop tote on their doorstep. The containers are then picked up by a delivery service, cleaned and refilled, and shipped out to consumers again.

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.

Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $25 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

