RB Medical Supply Becomes ISO Certified Company

MENTOR, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of mid-October, RB Medical Supply has been certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The company achieved an ISO 9001:2015 certification, which is the paramount quality management systems standard.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates consistent product quality and customer satisfaction. Based on the "Plan-Do-Check-Act" (PDCA,) its methodology revolves around carrying out positive change and a better customer experience. The PDCA cycle involves continually benchmarking results of changes implemented, as well as working to adjust, analyze and improve current processes in place at a company.

RB Medical earned this certification by meeting all the required standards associated with an ISO certified company. The company was judged on the following criteria:

Strong relationship management

Motivated leadership

Prioritized customer focus

Continuous dedication to quality and improvement

As a direct reflection of RB Medical's quality assurance, this certification will help standardize and enhance the company's process of providing exceptional quality medical equipment for customers. It also provides customers with added confidence in the reputability and dependability of their purchases.

As a division of RB Sigma, LLC, RB Medical Supply is a top tier medical supplier for COVID-19 PPE and provides wholesale medical supplies for government organizations, medical associations, general industries and private consumers. Headquartered in Mentor, OH, the company serves local Cleveland hospitals, along with facilities, small businesses and communities around the world.

