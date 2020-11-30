RB Medical Supply Connects Patients to Vaccines With New Platform 'ArmorVax'

MENTOR, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of flu season and the next COVID-19 phase, RB Medical Supply has unveiled its child company and immunization app "ArmorVax." The platform aims to connect patients to providers and support communities by streamlining the immunization process.

Offering convenience, speed and accuracy, ArmorVax will eliminate the stress of getting vaccines and keep immunization records at the public's fingertips. How does it work? After creating an account, users can select their provider, choose the vaccine they need and schedule an appointment. Within the immunization app, they can complete the pre-screening and check-in process that would typically take place on-site with the provider. Upon arrival at their appointment, patients can use the app to notify their medical provider, verify their identity and scan their personalized ArmorVax QR code. At any time, users can access real-time records of their immunizations within the app.

Among its many benefits, ArmorVax offers the following:

List of available medical providers based on user's location

Appointment availability and scheduling

Household/family immunization tracking

Virtual pre-screening and patient consent

Contactless check-in

Confirmation with detailed immunization tracking

Real-time access to records

To be notified when the ArmorVax vaccine app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store, please register on the ArmorVax website, which RB Medical Supply launched on Nov. 5, 2020.

As a division of RB Sigma, LLC, RB Medical Supply is a top tier medical supplier for COVID-19 PPE and provides wholesale medical supplies for government organizations, medical associations, general industries and private consumers. Headquartered in Mentor, OH, the company serves local Cleveland hospitals, along with facilities, small businesses and communities around the world.

