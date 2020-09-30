RB Medical Supply Donates Masks to Ohio Poll Workers for 2020 Election

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RB Medical Supply partnered with the office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose to contribute surgical masks for Ohio's poll workers in preparation for the 2020 election. As promised, 463,500 masks were shipped to every board of elections from August through September.

This initiative is part of the company's mission to provide products like personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to frontline workers, employees and communities.

"We're donating all of these masks to make sure all of these volunteers who are donating their time to the election are safe," said Justin Bloyd, President of RB Medical Supply.

As a division of RB Sigma, LLC, RB Medical Supply is a top-tier medical supplier for COVID-19 PPE and provides wholesale medical supplies for government organizations, medical associations, general industries and private consumers. Headquartered in Mentor, OH, the company serves local Cleveland hospitals, along with facilities, small businesses and communities around the world.

