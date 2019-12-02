R.B. Pest Solutions: 5 Holiday Hacks To Keep Critters From Creeping Into Your Holiday Cheer

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, they look beautiful and smell wonderful, but did you know Christmas trees, wreaths and firewood are one of the most common ways for pests to enter your home during the holidays. These uninvited guests can wreak havoc on your holiday cheer, hiding deep in the crevices of wood or branches, even laying eggs, creating an overwhelming pest infestation. And don't forget the decorations, lying dormant all year they are the perfect hideout for spiders, rodents and more.

Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there. If you have family or friends coming to visit this holiday season or if you are travelling yourself, you may want to take extra precautions. Planes, trains, buses and hotels are hot spots for bed bugs. These hitchhikers will attach themselves to virtually everything and are notoriously hard to get rid of. So, what can you do to keep critters from creeping into your holiday cheer?

TOP FIVE HOLIDAY HACKS:

1. Christmas Trees, Wreaths & Firewood

Inspect

Search for unwanted guests before you bring them into your home

Shake It Off

If you suspect critters, give your greenery a good shake before bringing inside

2. Decorations

Open Outside

Take the boxes outside first, search for signs of gnaw marks, droppings or webs



Check for frayed lights



Store in plastic bins, year-round, to prevent pests from getting in to begin with

3. Travel

Pack Smart

Store clothes in sealed plastic bags to keep bed bugs out



Before you leave, spray your luggage with 91% alcohol



Inspect your bed if staying at a hotel

4. Guests

Invest

Purchase nylon mattress covers and pillow protectors to keep bugs out



Spritz all guests' luggage/clothes with 91% alcohol

5. Food

Be Smart

Clean up after yourself, throw all unwanted away, seal and store the rest

