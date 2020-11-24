R&B Recording Artist C’Marie’s Holiday Single ‘Unwrap Me’ Now Streaming

"I was inspired to release my new holiday song 'Unwrap Me' after all of the tough events we have been through this past year, including the health pandemic and our nation's fight for racial equality. I wanted this song to capture the bright side of the holiday season and to share that light and excitement with my listeners, despite how dark 2020 may feel. Serving as a holiday gift to my fans, I invite everyone to enjoy my new holiday single and to please stay safe this holiday season," said C'Marie.

C'Marie's new holiday single "Unwrap Me" is now available for digital streaming on Apple Music , Spotify , YouTube , with downloads available for purchase through the iTunes Store. "Unwrap Me" was written by C'Marie, produced by Billy Moss and , co-produced by Erik Griggs, and mixed by Kevin KD Davis.

Set to debut in January 2021, C'Marie will release her new EP, currently titled "Baggage." Featuring seven songs, more details on the R&B music album will be announced in the near future.

Based in Los Angeles, C'Marie, also known as Carly Masten, is an accomplished singer, dancer, actress, and songwriter. This independent artist's previous hit singles include "Made Up," "Resistant," "GYLA," "One and Only," and "Spare Time."

For more information, visit www.iamcmarie.com , as well as C'Marie's Instagram .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE C’Marie

Related Links

http://www.iamcmarie.com

