RBA Achieves Milestone in Sitecore Experience Commerce Specialization

The Sitecore Practice Specialization Framework (PSF) is a way to highlight Partners' product skills and capabilities, giving partners and customers a head start on project success. This Sitecore Experience Commerce-ready designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized solutions partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.

"Our partnership with Sitecore is a strategic component of our growth in delivering digital experience solutions," says Eric Raarup, Vice President of Digital Experience and Commerce Solutions at RBA. "With this designation in Sitecore Experience Commerce, we are excited to be recognized as an expert partner with a proven track record in delivering scalable commerce solutions. I'm very proud of the work our team has done to achieve this milestone."

As a Sitecore Platinum partner, Wayzata, Minn.-based RBA, has built a reputation as a trustworthy advocate for its clients with a history of proven success. The team at RBA has helped clients successfully leverage the Sitecore platform to improve their digital marketing and customer experience capabilities, while also aligning to cloud-first strategies on the Microsoft Azure platform.

"Sitecore welcomes RBA to the list of Partners who have been awarded the Sitecore Experience Commerce practice specialization. This achievement reflects a significant investment of time and resources, and highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Sitecore and customers" David Holmes, VP, Global Sales and Partner Operations

More information can be found about the Practice Specialization Framework Program on the Partner Portal: https://partners.sitecore.com.

