RBA hires Max Elo as new Creative Director

Elo joins from his most recent agency experience as the Group Creative Director for The Marketing Arm where he led all new business acquisitions through a network of 12 offices and seven different companies nationwide, pitching and winning campaigns for GameStop, Sunoco, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Cisco, and Dove.

Prior to The Marketing Arm, Elo was a VP and Creative Director at Krause Advertising, and before that led major campaign development for Toyota, AT&T, DIRECTV, Yahoo!, and Hyatt Hotels at Rapp Collins.

Elo has been recognized with numerous awards throughout his career, including a Cannes Lion for Direct Energy's US television campaign which he both wrote and directed.

"We're thrilled to welcome Max into the RBA family during a time of great growth and transition," RBA CEO Ross Cromartie said in a statement. "He is massively talented and his career prior to RBA speaks for itself. We can't wait to see how Max is able to innovate and help move RBA and our clients forward."

ABOUT RBA

RBA is an award-winning branding and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas, recently ranked by AdAge as the 3rd best place to work under 200 employees in the United States.

RBA specializes in working with challenger brands with ambition that outpaces their resources and passion to tackle their competitors. The agency has clients in food service, alcoholic beverages, commercial real estate, sports & fitness, logistics, kitchen & bath, private equity, energy, furniture, healthcare, economic development, technology, and construction.

