RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2018

The Company reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share, and $5.5 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

"We saw a significant increase in our profitability during the first quarter, as our earnings per share increased by 30% over the prior year," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "We continue to see strong demand for residential mortgage loans, which drove an over 20% annualized increase in total loans during the quarter. We continue to fund this loan demand with lower cost sources, as our noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by more than 10% from the end of the prior quarter. Our loan pipeline remains strong, which should lead to continued improvement in revenue and earnings as we move through the year. In addition to the strong organic growth we are generating, the acquisition of First American International Corp. announced today will provide us with another catalyst for growing our franchise and creating additional long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 produced an annualized return on average assets of 2.15% and an annualized return on average equity of 13.27%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.18% and an annualized return on average equity of 7.31% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2018 was 43.85%, compared to 31.74% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 36 basis point decrease in the net interest margin partially offset by a $29.0 million increase in average earning assets. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $353,000 to net interest income in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in accretion income followed the early payoff of one large acquired loan in the fourth quarter.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $13.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $216.5 million increase in average earning assets, combined with a 20 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 4.26% for the first quarter of 2018, a decrease from 4.62% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 32 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets, primarily due to lower loan discount accretion income, partially offset by a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets. Loan discount accretion contributed 9 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 71 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, net interest margin increased from 4.06%. The increase was primarily attributable to a 20 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets, combined with a $216.5 million increase in average earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.3 million from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the first quarter, gain on loan sales decreased by $1.1 million.

The Company sold $38.5 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $983,000 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $90.3 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company originated $126.5 million in mortgage loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with $120.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The Company sold $17.3 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $833,000 during the first quarter of 2018, compared to $16.6 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $970,000 during the fourth quarter of 2017. SBA loan originations for the first quarter were $4.6 million, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in SBA loan originations was attributable to the departure of certain SBA business development officers.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased slightly by $23,000. The gain on loan sales increased by $318,000, partially offset by a decrease in net loan servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $8.3 million, compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a $735,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, an increase in data processing costs of $115,000, and increase in legal and professional expenses of $154,000 and an increase in other expenses of $380,000.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, noninterest expense increased from $6.6 million. The $1.7 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $768,000, an increase in data processing costs of $121,000, an increase in legal and professional expenses of $645,000 and an increase in other expenses of $143,000.

Income Taxes

On December 22, 2017, the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", was signed into law, among other items, reducing the federal corporate tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018. As a result, the Company concluded that the reduction in the federal corporate tax rate required the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax assets. The Company performed an analysis and determined that the value of the deferred tax assets had declined by $2.6 million. To reflect the decline in the value of the deferred tax assets, the Company recorded additional tax expense of $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 15.2% (includes the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.2 million) and 60.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2017 (includes the impact of the deferred tax asset write-down of $2.6 million), respectively.

As a result of the newly enacted tax legislation, the Company estimates that its effective tax rate for 2018 will be in the range of 27% and 29%. The estimated annual effective tax rate will vary depending upon tax-advantaged income, stock option exercises, and available tax credits.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $1.26 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of $12.9 million, or 4.17% annualized growth, from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $122.4 million, or 10.74%, from March 31, 2017. The increase in loans held for investment from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $183.4 million as of March 31, 2018, an increase of $57.6 million from $125.8 million at December 31, 2017.

Deposits

Deposits were at $1.37 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $36.2 million, or 10.99% annualized growth, from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $125.2 million, or 10.0%, from March 31, 2017. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was attributable to growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $316.0 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $285.7 million at December 31, 2017 and $215.7 million at March 31, 2017.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $4.8 million, or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2018, an increase from $2.9 million, or 0.17%, of total assets at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned (foreclosed properties), loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. Nonperforming assets exclude purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans acquired in prior acquisitions. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to a $1.4 million SBA loan that was placed on nonaccrual status as of March 31, 2018 because it doesn't meet the Company's cash flow requirements, but has become current subsequent to quarter end. The Company believes that no impairment exists, as there is more than sufficient collateral value supporting the loan.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $2.2 million at March 31, 2018, from $3.6 million at December 31, 2017.

There were no net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2018.

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $184,000 for the first quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to the growth in total average loans during the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $14.0 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2018, compared with $13.8 million, or 1.10%, of total loans at December 31, 2017.

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 660 South Figueroa Street, Suite 1888, Los Angeles, California. It is in downtown Los Angeles at "Metro Center" and houses our risk management unit, including compliance and BSA groups, and our single-family residential mortgage group. The lease expires in May 2018. In October 2017, the Company signed a lease for a new headquarters office at 1055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1220, Los Angeles, California, which we expect to occupy in June 2018. In February 2018 the Company signed a lease for a new branch in Irvine, California which we expect to occupy in May 2018. In September 2017 the Company signed a lease to occupy a new location in Oxnard which we occupied on March 26, 2018.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a $1.7 billion in assets bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank (the "Bank"), is a full service commercial bank which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County and in Las Vegas, Nevada, including remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, located in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and west Los Angeles, two branches in Ventura County, located in Oxnard and Westlake Village, and one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 123 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, California 91176, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. RBB's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Assets







































Cash and due from banks

$ 53,535



$ 70,048



$ 69,552



$ 104,366



$ 147,547

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents



25,000





80,000





96,500





58,500





20,000

Total cash and cash equivalents



78,535





150,048





166,052





162,866





167,547

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



600





600





100





100





100

Investment securities available for sale



82,848





64,957





55,697





40,241





39,155

Investment securities held to maturity



9,998





10,009





5,191





6,199





6,206

Mortgage loans held for sale



183,391





125,847





125,704





83,263





66,555

Loans held for investment



1,261,928





1,249,074





1,196,522





1,146,005





1,139,563

Allowance for loan losses



(13,957)





(13,773)





(11,420)





(10,627)





(14,186)

Net loans held for investment



1,247,971





1,235,301





1,185,102





1,135,378





1,125,377

Premises and equipment, net



6,687





6,583





6,300





6,441





6,538

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



6,770





6,770





6,770





6,770





6,770

Net deferred tax assets



6,460





6,086





9,517





10,214





11,068

Income tax receivable



272





272





—





—





—

Other real estate owned (OREO)



293





293





293





833





833

Cash surrender value of life insurance



32,980





32,782





32,578





32,358





32,142

Goodwill



29,940





29,940





29,940





29,940





29,940

Servicing assets



5,979





5,957





5,370





4,661





4,223

Core deposit intangibles



1,357





1,438





1,525





1,612





1,699

Accrued interest and other assets



18,738





14,176





12,575





12,723





7,595

Total assets

$ 1,712,819



$ 1,691,059



$ 1,642,714



$ 1,533,599



$ 1,505,748

Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































Deposits:







































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 316,047



$ 285,690



$ 287,574



$ 215,716



$ 215,652

Savings, NOW and money market accounts



399,892





411,663





362,018





348,627





325,589

Time deposits



657,565





639,928





668,700





714,105





707,016

Total deposits



1,373,504





1,337,281





1,318,292





1,278,448





1,248,257

Reserve for unfunded commitments



575





282





489





517





985

Income tax payable



1,563





—





—





—





4,664

FHLB advances



—





25,000





—





—





10,000

Long-term debt



49,564





49,528





49,492





49,456





49,419

Subordinated debentures



3,447





3,424





3,402





3,379





3,357

Accrued interest and other liabilities



8,344





10,368





10,708





9,462





5,570

Total liabilities



1,436,997





1,425,883





1,382,383





1,341,262





1,322,252

Shareholders' equity:







































Shareholder's equity



276,862





265,619





260,468





192,427





183,695

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax



(1,040)





(443)





(137)





(90)





(199)

Total shareholders' equity



275,822





265,176





260,331





192,337





183,496

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,712,819



$ 1,691,059



$ 1,642,714



$ 1,533,599



$ 1,505,748



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017



March 31, 2017

Interest and dividend income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 19,074



$ 20,297



$ 16,033

Interest on interest-bearing deposits



187





209





151

Interest on investment securities



560





484





278

Dividend income on FHLB stock



119





119





153

Interest on federal funds sold and other



237





370





144

Total interest income



20,177





21,479





16,759

Interest expense:























Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



702





684





474

Interest on time deposits



2,046





1,987





1,849

Interest on subordinated debentures and other



913





909





905

Interest on other borrowed funds



71





7





17

Total interest expense



3,732





3,587





3,245

Net interest income



16,445





17,892





13,514

Provision for loan losses



184





2,436





—

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,261





15,456





13,514

Noninterest income:























Service charges, fees and other



466





487





460

Gain on sale of loans



1,815





2,949





1,497

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



(31)





151





262

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



6





7





28

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



199





204





185







2,455





3,798





2,432

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,951





4,216





4,183

Occupancy and equipment expenses



791





764





744

Data processing



473





358





352

Legal and professional



258





104





(387)

Amortization of intangibles



81





87





94

Other expenses



1,735





1,355





1,592







8,289





6,884





6,578

Income before income taxes



10,427





12,370





9,368

Income tax expense



1,580





7,481





3,875

Net income

$ 8,847



$ 4,889



$ 5,493

Net income per share























Basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.31



$ 0.43

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.29



$ 0.40



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017



March 31, 2017

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance



Interest

& Fees



Yield / Rate



Average Balance



Interest & Fees



Yield / Rate



Average Balance



Interest & Fees



Yield / Rate

Earning assets:







































































Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$ 97,741



$ 543





2.25 %

$ 155,403



$ 698





1.78 %

$ 118,250



$ 448





1.54 % Securities (2)







































































Available for sale



70,742





477





2.74 %



61,386





424





2.74 %



38,846





217





2.27 % Held to maturity



10,005





92





3.78 %



6,472





66





4.07 %



6,211





64





4.15 % Mortgage loans held for sale



158,820





1,838





4.69 %



132,170





1,531





4.60 %



51,748





621





4.87 % Loans held for investment: (3)







































































Real estate



829,971





11,097





5.42 %



802,024





13,279





6.57 %



765,675





10,810





5.73 % Commercial (4)



398,811





6,139





6.24 %



379,651





5,487





5.73 %



368,907





4,602





5.06 % Total loans



1,228,782





17,236





5.69 %



1,181,675





18,766





6.30 %



1,134,582





15,412





5.51 % Total earning assets



1,566,090



$ 20,187





5.23 %



1,537,106



$ 21,485





5.55 %



1,349,637



$ 16,762





5.04 % Noninterest-earning assets



100,408





















104,056





















87,764

















Total assets

$ 1,666,498



















$ 1,641,162



















$ 1,437,401

















Interest-bearing liabilities







































































NOW and money market deposits

$ 360,151



$ 667





0.75 %

$ 357,972



$ 643





0.71 %

$ 267,079



$ 435





0.66 % Savings deposits



32,648





35





0.43 %



35,118





41





0.46 %



34,145





39





0.46 % Time deposits



645,654





2,046





1.29 %



645,178





1,987





1.22 %



692,910





1,850





1.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits



1,038,453





2,748





1.07 %



1,038,268





2,671





1.02 %



994,134





2,324





0.95 % FHLB short-term advances



17,771





71





1.62 %



3,043





7





0





10,278





17





0.67 % Long-term debt



49,542





849





6.96 %



49,505





848





6.80 %



49,395





848





6.96 % Subordinated debentures



3,433





64





7.62 %



3,411





61





7.10 %



3,343





56





6.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,109,199



$ 3,732





1.36 %



1,094,227



$ 3,587





1.30 %



1,057,150



$ 3,245





1.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































































Noninterest-bearing deposits



277,146





















268,588





















185,757

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,723





















13,151





















10,828

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



286,869





















281,738





















196,585

















Shareholders' equity



270,430





















265,197





















183,666

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,666,498



















$ 1,641,162



















$ 1,437,401

















Net interest income / interest rate spreads









$ 16,455





3.86 %









$ 17,898





4.24 %









$ 13,517





3.79 % Net interest margin



















4.26 %



















4.62 %



















4.06 %





















(1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) We have a minor amount of tax-exempt loans and securities, less than $6 million at March 31, 2018 less than $1 million at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017. Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis as of March 31, 2018 and 2017. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (4) Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017

Per share data (common stock)























Earnings























Basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.31



$ 0.43

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.29



$ 0.40

Book value

$ 16.93



$ 16.67



$ 14.30

Tangible book value

$ 15.01



$ 14.70



$ 11.84

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic



16,082,894





15,849,285





12,827,803

Diluted



17,162,319





16,981,009





13,725,721

Shares outstanding at period end



16,288,927





15,908,893





12,827,803

Performance ratios























Return on average assets



2.15 %



1.18 %



1.55 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized



13.27 %



7.31 %



12.13 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized



15.01 %



8.30 %



14.66 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized



0.60 %



0.92 %



0.69 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized



2.02 %



1.66 %



1.86 % Yield on average earning assets



5.23 %



5.54 %



5.04 % Cost of average deposits



0.85 %



0.81 %



0.80 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits



1.07 %



1.02 %



0.95 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities



1.36 %



1.30 %



1.24 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets



0.09 %



0.71 %



0.32 % Net interest spread



3.86 %



4.24 %



3.79 % Net interest margin



4.26 %



4.62 %



4.06 % Efficiency ratio



43.85 %



31.74 %



44.24 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the periods ending





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017

Loan to deposit ratio



91.88 %



93.40 %



91.29 % Core deposits / total deposits



73.45 %



74.09 %



69.23 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio



14.63 %



18.11 %



13.59 %

























Credit Quality Data:























Loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,221



$ 3,636



$ 2,525

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans



0.18 %



0.29 %



0.22 % Nonperforming loans

$ 4,465



$ 2,575



$ 6,109

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.35 %



0.21 %



0.54 % Nonperforming assets

$ 4,758



$ 2,868



$ 6,942

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.28 %



0.16 %



0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.11 %



1.10 %



1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans



312.60 %



534.87 %



232.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)



—





0.01 %



—



























Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company























Tangible common equity to tangible assets



14.54 %



14.09 %



10.30 % Tier 1 leverage ratio



15.23 %



14.35 %



11.07 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets



17.98 %



17.54 %



12.88 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



18.24 %



17.80 %



13.15 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets



22.93 %



22.55 %



18.58 %

























Regulatory capital ratios—bank only























Tier 1 leverage ratio



14.83 %



14.50 %



13.21 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets



17.75 %



17.42 %



15.69 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



17.75 %



17.42 %



15.69 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets



18.82 %



18.47 %



16.94 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

1Q 2018



4Q 2017



3Q 2017



2Q 2017



1Q 2017

Interest income







































Loans, including fees

$ 19,074



$ 20,297



$ 17,200



$ 16,759



$ 16,033

Investment securities and other



1,103





1,182





1,146





762





726

Total interest income



20,177





21,479





18,346





17,521





16,759

Interest expense







































Deposits



2,749





2,671





2,710





2,568





2,323

Interest on subordinated debentures and other



913





909





908





907





905

Other borrowings



71





7





—





12





17

Total interest expense



3,732





3,587





3,618





3,487





3,245

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



16,445





17,892





14,728





14,034





13,514

Provision (recapture) for loan losses



184





2,436





700





(4,188)





—

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,261





15,456





14,028





18,222





13,514

Noninterest income



2,455





3,798





3,796





3,175





2,432

Noninterest expense



8,289





6,884





7,200





6,960





6,578

Earnings before income taxes



10,427





12,370





10,624





14,437





9,368

Income taxes



1,580





7,481





4,013





5,901





3,875

Net income

$ 8,847



$ 4,889



$ 6,611



$ 8,536



$ 5,493

Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.31



$ 0.45



$ 0.67



$ 0.43

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.29



$ 0.42



$ 0.62



$ 0.40

Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.08



$ 0.08





—





—



$ 0.30

Cash dividends declared

$ 1,275



$ 1,270





—





—



$ 3,849

Yield on average assets, annualized



2.15 %



1.18 %



1.65 %



2.29 %



1.55 % Yield on average earning assets



5.23 %



5.54 %



4.87 %



5.02 %



5.04 % Cost of average deposits



0.85 %



0.81 %



0.84 %



0.83 %



0.80 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits



1.07 %



1.02 %



1.01 %



0.99 %



0.95 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities



1.36 %



1.30 %



1.29 %



1.28 %



1.24 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets



0.09 %



0.71 %



0.17 %



0.25 %



0.32 % Net interest margin



4.26 %



4.62 %



3.91 %



4.02 %



4.06 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Loan Portfolio Detail

As of March 31,



As of December 31,



As of September 30,



As of June 30,



As of March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2018



%



2017



%



2017



%



2017



%



2017



%

Loans:















































































Commercial and industrial

$ 278,394





22.1



$ 280,766





22.5



$ 225,967





18.9



$ 229,984





20.1



$ 214,480





18.8

SBA



114,652





9.1





131,421





10.5





148,005





12.4





158,373





13.8





149,926





13.2

Construction and land development



101,240





8.0





91,908





7.4





94,297





7.9





100,239





8.8





89,869





7.9

Commercial real estate (1)



500,051





39.6





496,039





39.7





491,086





41.0





439,204





38.3





493,416





43.3

Single-family residential mortgages



267,591





21.2





248,940





19.9





237,167





19.8





218,205





19.0





191,872





16.8

Total loans (2)

$ 1,261,928





100.0



$ 1,249,074





100.0



$ 1,196,522





100.0



$ 1,146,005





100.0



$ 1,139,563





100.0

Allowance for loan losses



(13,957)













(13,773)













(11,420)













(10,627)













(14,186)









Total loans, net

$ 1,247,971











$ 1,235,301











$ 1,185,102











$ 1,135,378











$ 1,125,377



































(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.





















Three months ended

Change in Allowance for Loan Losses

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2018



2017

Beginning balance

$ 13,773



$ 14,162

(Recapture) additions to the allowance charged to expense



184





—

Recoveries on loans charged-off



—





24

Ending balance

$ 13,957



$ 14,186



Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2018 and 2017.





March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2018



2017

Tangible common equity:















Total shareholders' equity

$ 275,822



$ 183,496

Adjustments















Goodwill



(29,940)





(29,940)

Core deposit intangible



(1,357)





(1,699)

Tangible common equity

$ 244,525



$ 151,857

Tangible assets:















Total assets-GAAP

$ 1,712,819



$ 1,505,748

Adjustments















Goodwill



(29,940)





(29,940)

Core deposit intangible



(1,357)





(1,699)

Tangible assets

$ 1,681,523



$ 1,474,109

Common shares outstanding



16,288,927





12,827,803

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio



14.54 %



10.30 % Tangible book value per share

$ 15.01



$ 11.84



