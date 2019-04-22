RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings for 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $10.4 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, and $8.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

"We are pleased with our operating performance for the first quarter," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. "We delivered another solid quarter of net income, driven by an increase in average loan balances, stable fee income and strong credit quality. We continued to execute on our plan to reduce the size of our loans held for sale, as we sold $129.8 million during the first quarter and plan to sell approximately $150 million per quarter going forward."

"We are making progress with our integration of First American International Corp., introducing many of our business deposit products to their branch network, with commercial lending to follow. We are also on schedule for additional systems conversion, which we anticipate will generate incremental savings. In addition, we have been successful in selling some of First American's FNMA loan portfolio as part of our balance sheet management strategy."

"We see 2019 as a rebalancing year, as we remain focused on reducing the size of our portfolio of loans held for sale, which will likely offset the growth in our loans held for investment. We will continue to invest in our business to diversify our revenue mix and provide additional catalysts for generating increased profitability, all with the view of creating additional long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Thian.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.44%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.29%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.98%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.35%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.29%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.98% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 50.9%, compared to 49.9% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The $330,000 increase was primarily attributable to a $119.1 million increase in average earning assets, mainly due to a $106.2 million increase in average total loans, partially offset by a $112.7 million increase in interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was slightly impacted by a decrease of 4 basis points in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $1.1 million to net interest income in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in accretion income was due to loans acquired in the First American merger.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $16.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.2 billion increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a 42 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.84% for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.88% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 26 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher yields on loans and higher loan discount accretion. Loan discount accretion contributed 16 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 14 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million from $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the first quarter, recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations decreased by $1.4 million, service charges, fees and other decreased by $307,000. These were partially offset by the gain on loan sales increase of $97,000 and net loan servicing fees increased by $154,000.

The Company sold $129.8 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $1.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $123.9 million in mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $1.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company originated $66.2 million in mortgage loans for sale for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared with $74.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The Company sold $3.7 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $125,000 during the first quarter of 2019, compared to $7.3 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $312,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018. SBA loan originations for the first quarter were $6.7 million, compared to $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company sold $8.8 million in commercial real estate loans for a net gain of $154,000 in the first quarter of 2019. None were sold in the prior quarter or in the first quarter of 2018.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $1.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $354,000 increase in service charges, fees and other income, an increase of $383,000 increase in gains on sales of loans and an increase of $871,000 in loan servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $15.3 million, compared to $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.0 million decrease in merger related expenses and a $230,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses, partially offset by a $440,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses, a $338,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, and a $157,000 increase in data processing expenses.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.3 million to $15.3 million. The $7.0 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.5 million, data processing expenses of $536,000, and amortization of intangibles of $307,000. The increase in salary expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the First American acquisition. The increase in occupancy expense is mainly due to the First American acquisition, including the new Roosevelt Avenue location in Flushing, NY and also due to our new Irvine location in Orange County, CA.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 27.1%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $133,000. for the three months ended March 31, 2019, 30.6%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $401,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and 15.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which included the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.4 million.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2019, a decrease of $21.6 million from December 31, 2018, and an increase of $858.5 million from March 31, 2018. The decrease in loans held for investment from the end of the prior quarter was primarily due to loan sales, as we reclassified certain loans that were held for investment during the quarter and subsequently sold them for a premium.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $375.4 million as of March 31, 2018, a decrease of $59.1 million from $434.5 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $40.3 million from December 31, 2018, and an increase of $810.8 million from March 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $69.0 million increase in brokered time deposits. We experienced customers moving funds to time deposits from savings, NOW and money market accounts, given the current outlook for stable interest rates. Those non-maturity deposits decreased by $118.1 million in the quarter. As of March 31, 2019, deposits included $182.8 million in brokered CDs.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $19.8 million to $419.0 million as of March 31, 2019. The decrease was driven by a number of factors, including certain import customers investing in inventory ahead of potential additional tariffs on Chinese imports, as well as other customers drawing on their funds to make investments. Compared to March 31, 2018 noninterest-bearing deposits increased $102.9 million from $316.0 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $4.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at March 31, 2019, compared to $4.4 million, or 0.15%, of total assets at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $5.7 million at March 31, 2019, from $4.1 million at December 31, 2018.

In the first quarter of 2019, net recoveries were $109,000, which was for a commercial and industrial loan. There were no charge-offs in the first quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $550,000 for the first quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to the growth in total average loans during the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $18.2 million, or 0.86% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2019, compared with $17.6 million, or 0.82%, of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, California, and also houses our risk management unit, including compliance and BSA groups, and our single-family residential mortgage group. With the October 15, 2018, acquisition of First American, we added eight branches and two loan offices in the New York City market. We plan to close two non-banking offices and one branch in 2019. We have also opened one additional branch in Flushing, NY in February 2019.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





March 31



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2019



2018



2018



2018



2018

Assets







































Cash and due from banks

$ 250,675



$ 147,685



$ 171,553



$ 72,788



$ 53,535

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents



—





—





—





—





25,000

Total cash and cash equivalents



250,675





147,685





171,553





72,788





78,535

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



600





600





600





600





600

Investment securities available for sale



58,537





73,762





87,066





61,299





82,848

Investment securities held to maturity



9,449





9,961





9,974





9,986





9,998

Mortgage loans held for sale



375,430





434,522





378,943





281,755





183,391

Loans held for investment



2,120,413





2,142,015





1,381,218





1,284,082





1,261,928

Allowance for loan losses



(18,236)





(17,577)





(16,178)





(14,657)





(13,957)

Net loans held for investment



2,102,177





2,124,438





1,365,040





1,269,425





1,247,971

Premises and equipment, net



17,342





17,307





8,119





7,502





6,687

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



8,899





9,707





7,738





7,738





6,770

Net deferred tax assets



4,389





4,642





7,320





7,089





6,460

Income tax receivable



—





656





1,845





2,170





272

Other real estate owned (OREO)



2,056





1,101





293





293





293

Cash surrender value of life insurance



33,769





33,578





33,380





33,180





32,980

Goodwill



58,383





58,383





29,940





29,940





29,940

Servicing assets



17,288





17,370





6,248





6,134





5,979

Core deposit intangibles



7,212





7,601





1,203





1,280





1,357

Accrued interest and other assets



31,912





32,689





27,577





25,693





21,023

Total assets

$ 2,978,118



$ 2,974,002



$ 2,136,839



$ 1,816,872



$ 1,715,104

Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































Deposits:







































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 418,953



$ 438,764



$ 287,274



$ 306,362



$ 316,047

Savings, NOW and money market accounts



480,959





579,247





462,737





424,261





399,892

Time deposits



1,284,428





1,126,030





814,953





693,783





657,565

Total deposits



2,184,340





2,144,041





1,564,964





1,424,406





1,373,504

Reserve for unfunded commitments



639





688





550





483





575

Income tax payable



3,009





—





—





—





1,563

FHLB advances



275,000





319,500





210,000





40,000





—

Subordinated debentures



103,793





103,708





49,637





49,601





49,564

Long-term debt



9,548





9,506





3,492





3,470





3,447

Accrued interest and other liabilities



16,986





21,938





13,198





12,710





10,629

Total liabilities



2,593,315





2,599,381





1,841,841





1,530,670





1,439,282

Shareholders' equity:







































Shareholder's equity



385,395





375,887





296,514





287,509





276,862

Non-controlling interest



72





72





—





—





—

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax



(664)





(1,338)





(1,516)





(1,307)





(1,040)

Total shareholders' equity



384,803





374,621





294,998





286,202





275,822

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,978,118



$ 2,974,002



$ 2,136,839



$ 1,816,872



$ 1,715,104



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018



March 31, 2018

Interest and dividend income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 35,839



$ 33,829



$ 19,074

Interest on interest-bearing deposits



468





357





187

Interest on investment securities



588





628





560

Dividend income on FHLB stock



215





265





119

Interest on federal funds sold and other



96





102





237

Total interest income



37,206





35,181





20,177

Interest expense:























Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



1,294





1,563





702

Interest on time deposits



5,953





5,098





2,046

Interest on subordinated debentures and other



1,747





1,168





913

Interest on other borrowed funds



2,300





1,771





71

Total interest expense



11,294





9,600





3,732

Net interest income



25,912





25,581





16,445

Provision for loan losses



550





1,889





184

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



25,362





23,692





16,261

Noninterest income:























Service charges, fees and other



820





1,127





466

Gain on sale of loans



2,198





2,101





1,815

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



840





686





(31)

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



6





1,371





6

Unrealized gain on equity investments



147





—





—

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



191





199





199

Gain on sale of securities



—





5





—







4,202





5,489





2,455

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



9,118





8,678





4,951

Occupancy and equipment expenses



2,252





1,914





791

Data processing



1,009





852





473

Legal and professional



425





655





258

Office expenses



336





330





171

Marketing and business promotion



362





358





203

Insurance and regulatory assessments



298





306





210

Amortization of intangibles



388





340





81

OREO expenses



81





12





7

Merger expenses



71





1,086





—

Other expenses



985





972





1,144







15,325





15,503





8,289

Income before income taxes



14,239





13,678





10,427

Income tax expense



3,859





4,188





1,580

Net income

$ 10,380



$ 9,490



$ 8,847



























Net income per share























Basic

$ 0.52



$ 0.49



$ 0.55

Diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.48



$ 0.52

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.10



$ —



$ 0.08

Weighted-average common shares outstanding























Basic



20,047,716





19,442,080





16,082,895

Diluted



20,436,741





19,927,765





17,162,320

