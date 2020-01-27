RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2019

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

- Record net income of $10.7 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share

- Loans held for investment increased by $70.8 million from the end of the prior quarter

- Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $32.6 million from the end of the prior quarter

- Sold $161.9 million of mortgage loans for a net gain of $3.6 million

- Completed the acquisition of Pacific Global Bank on January 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, and $9.5 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

"We are very pleased with our financial performance for the year, as we generated the highest level of net income in the history of the Company," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "Our strong results were driven by significant revenue growth, due to both record net interest and noninterest income, well-managed expenses and disciplined balance sheet management. We continued our positive momentum in the fourth quarter, growing our held for investment loan portfolio while also generating strong fee income from loan sales.  While our net interest margin was negatively impacted by temporary excess liquidity, our ongoing low credit costs and well-managed expenses enabled us to deliver increased profitability for the quarter."  

On January 10, 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank based in Chicago, IL ("PGB") in a cash transaction valued at approximately $32.9 million. Principally serving the Chinese-American communities in Chicago, Pacific Global Bank has three branches located in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, offering consumer and business banking and loan products and services. The bank owns two of its three branches with an estimated fair market value of approximately $2 million in excess of book value. The transaction is expected to result in earnings per share accretion in the high single-digits in 2020.

Mr. Thian added, "We want to welcome Pacific Global Bank's customers and employees to RBB Bancorp.  Pacific Global is an excellent cultural fit with RBB, as we have complementary business models, strong residential mortgage loan production platforms, and a focus on the Chinese-American market. We plan to supplement the lending products offered by PGB with our mortgage, SBA 7A, small C&I and construction lending products. We believe this expanded suite of product offerings will provide a superior banking experience for our customers, as well as allowing us to win a greater share of their banking business." 

"We are excited to be entering the Chicago market and intend to open two new branches in metro Chicago in the next two years. We now have a strong presence in the largest Asian-American markets in three of the top major metro areas in the country, positioning RBB to continue our robust growth. Since we went public in 2017, we have more than doubled the size of RBB and built a strong business model centered around core community banking that we believe will produce attractive long-term returns for our shareholders," Mr. Thian concluded.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.51%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.50%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.49%.  This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.56%, and an annualized return on average equity of 7.99% for the third quarter of 2019.  The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 46.52%, compared to 52.40% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The $389,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $10.2 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $40.6 million increase in average earning assets and a $21.0 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.  Net interest income was also impacted by a 12 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.  Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $633,000 to net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $624,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, decreased $2.5 million from $25.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 41 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $55.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities, a $22.4 million increase in average earning assets and a $22.8 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.  FHLB advances were paid off during the quarter.  The increases in average earning assets and total  deposits were primary due to the First American International Corp. ("FAIC") acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018.  

Net interest margin was 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.59% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 20 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities, and lower average loan yields partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.  Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019, consistent with the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.0 million from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.  The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $2.9 million.

The Company sold $61.3 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $100.3 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.8 million in total mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $182,000 during the third quarter of 2019.    

The Company sold $3.8 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $171,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.3 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $631,000 during the third quarter of 2019. 

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $334,000 from $5.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.7 million in gains on loan sales partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.5 million, compared to $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The $321,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $477,000 decrease in data processing expenses, $118,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses, partially offset by a $177,000 increase in OREO expense, and a $134,000 increase in marketing and business promotion expenses. 

RBB incurred $231,000 in merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019, of which $159,000 related to FAIC and $72,000 to PGB, an increase of $77,000 from the prior quarter.  For 2019, RBB incurred $471,000 in merger expenses, of which $367,000 related to FAIC and $104,000 to PGB.  The merger expense in 2019 decreased $1.2 million from $1.7 million in 2018.

Noninterest expense decreased from $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The $2.0 million decrease was primarily due to an $857,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $209,000 decrease in data processing expenses, a $159,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory assessments, and a $855,000 decrease in merger expense.  These were partially offset by a $476,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expense and a $164,000 increase in OREO expense.    Following the FAIC acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018, we implemented various cost savings initiatives and real estate consolidations, resulting in a reduction of certain operating expenses which were fully realized by the end of 2019.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 28.0%, with no stock options exercised in the fourth quarter of 2019, 31.5% for the third quarter of 2019 including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $38,000, and 30.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018 including the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $401,000

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $70.8 million from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $54.9 million from December 31, 2018. The increase from September 30th to December 31st was driven by a $68.7 million increase in single-family residential mortgages, which includes a combination of strong production and approximately $95.8 million net transfer of loans from the available for sale category.  In addition commercial real estate loans increased by $5.3 million and SBA loans increased by $4.0 million.  These increases were partially offset by decreases of $5.6 million in construction loans and $1.9 million in C&I loans.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, single-family residential mortgage production was $125.8 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $46.2 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $161.7 million.  Compared to the third quarter of 2019, production was $92.0 million, payoffs and paydowns were $48.3 million, and loan sales were $5.9 million.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $108.2 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $151.1 million from $259.3 million at September 30, 2019 and a decrease of $326.3 million from $434.5 million as of December 31, 2018.  The Company originated approximately $38.1 million in mortgage loans for sale for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $46.1 million during the prior quarter. 

In the fourth quarter, SBA loan production was $4.7 million and total loan sales were $3.8 million.  In the third quarter, SBA loan production was $7.5 million and total loan sales were $11.3 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.9 million from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $105.0 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $59.1 million decrease in time deposits (including a $35.5 million decrease in brokered CDs), partially offset by a $12.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $43.5 million increase in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits.  As of December 31, 2019, time deposits included $67.1 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $102.6 million as of September 30, 2019 and $113.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $32.6 million from September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $13.5 million, or 0.48% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.9 million, or 0.39%, of total assets at September 30, 2019.  The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions of three SBA loans totaling $5.1 million, and a mortgage loan in the amount of $440,000, partially offset by a $1.0 million commercial real estate loan payoff, and a $974,000 decrease in other real estate owned (OREO).  Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. 

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019, from $4.6 million at September 30, 2019. 

In the fourth quarter of 2019, there were $1.2 million in net charge-offs.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $659,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a $92,000 reserve for two non-accrual loans and normal loan growth. 

The allowance for credit losses totaled $18.8 million, or 0.86% of loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, compared with $19.4 million, or 0.91%, of total loans at September 30, 2019. 

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., 12th floor, in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City.

The Bank plans to open a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey in the third quarter of 2020.  The branch will be located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California.  The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York.  Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services.  The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, eight branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time/1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2019 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 9625188. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 9625188, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 4, 2020.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recent acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Global Bank, and our recently completed acquisition of FAIC, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31,


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

114,763

$

136,076

$

185,643

$

250,079

$

147,685

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents

67,000


47,000


20,000






Total cash and cash equivalents

181,763


183,076


205,643


250,079


147,685

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial

   institutions

600


949


1,196


1,196


600

Investment securities available for sale

126,069


72,923


71,629


58,537


73,762

Investment securities held to maturity

8,332


8,724


8,733


9,449


9,961

Mortgage loans held for sale

108,194


259,339


249,596


375,430


434,522

Loans held for investment

2,196,934


2,126,145


2,092,438


2,120,413


2,142,015

Allowance for loan losses

(18,816)


(19,386)


(18,561)


(18,236)


(17,577)

Net loans held for investment

2,178,118


2,106,759


2,073,877


2,102,177


2,124,438

Premises and equipment, net

16,813


16,871


17,214


17,342


17,307

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

15,000


15,000


15,000


8,899


9,707

Net deferred tax assets

2,734


4,378


4,318


4,389


4,642

Cash surrender value of life insurance

34,353


34,158


33,963


33,769


33,578

Goodwill

58,563


58,383


58,383


58,383


58,383

Servicing assets

17,083


17,180


17,587


17,288


17,370

Core deposit intangibles

6,100


6,444


6,828


7,212


7,601

Accrued interest and other assets

34,813


36,118


37,989


33,968


34,446

Total assets

$

2,788,535

$

2,820,302

$

2,801,956

$

2,978,118

$

2,974,002

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$

458,886

$

446,141

$

435,629

$

418,953

$

438,764

Savings, NOW and money market accounts

537,490


493,965


462,448


480,959


579,247

Time deposits

1,252,685


1,311,817


1,337,257


1,284,428


1,126,030

Total deposits

2,249,061


2,251,923


2,235,334


2,184,340


2,144,041

FHLB advances




35,000


40,000


275,000


319,500

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

104,049


103,964


103,878


103,793


103,708

Subordinated debentures

9,673


9,632


9,590


9,548


9,506

Accrued interest and other liabilities

18,185


20,942


19,334


20,634


22,626

Total liabilities

2,380,968


2,421,461


2,408,136


2,593,315


2,599,381

Shareholders' equity:



















Shareholder's equity

407,256


398,438


393,758


385,395


375,887

Non-controlling interest

72


72


72


72


72

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax

239


331


(10)


(664)


(1,338)

Total shareholders' equity

407,567


398,841


393,820


384,803


374,621

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,788,535

$

2,820,302

$

2,801,956

$

2,978,118

$

2,974,002

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 



For the three months ended


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Interest and dividend income:











Interest and fees on loans

$

32,178

$

32,902

$

33,828

Interest on interest-bearing deposits

373


429


357

Interest on investment securities

676


703


628

Dividend income on FHLB stock

264


238


266

Interest on federal funds sold and other

416


397


102

Total interest income

33,907


34,669


35,181

Interest expense:











Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

1,237


1,117


1,562

Interest on time deposits

7,559


8,038


5,098

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt

1,915


1,921


1,325

Interest on other borrowed funds

73


81


1,614

Total interest expense

10,784


11,157


9,599

Net interest income

23,123


23,512


25,582

Provision for loan losses

659


824


1,890

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

22,464


22,688


23,692

Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees and other

1,096


934


1,127

Gain on sale of loans

3,762


813


2,101

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

817


827


686

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations

70


12


1,371

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

195


195


199

Gain on sale of fixed assets








Gain on sale of securities

-


7


5

(Loss)/Gain on sale of other real estate owned

(117)


11






5,823


2,799


5,489

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

7,821


7,801


8,678

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,390


2,434


1,914

Data processing

497


974


852

Legal and professional

317


435


655

Office expenses

292


335


329

Marketing and business promotion

382


248


358

Insurance and regulatory assessments

147


172


306

Core deposit premium

344


384


340

OREO expenses/(income)

176


(1)


12

Merger expenses

231


154


1,086

Other expenses

868


850


973



13,465


13,786


15,503

Income before income taxes

14,822


11,701


13,678

Income tax expense

4,149


3,689


4,188

Net income

$

10,673

$

8,012

$

9,490













Net income per share











Basic

$

0.53

$

0.40

$

0.48

Diluted

$

0.52

$

0.39

$

0.47

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$

0.10

$

0.10

$


Weighted-average common shares outstanding











Basic

20,001,916


20,067,847


19,442,080

Diluted

20,389,099


20,425,966


19,927,765

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 



For the twelve months ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Interest and dividend income:







Interest and fees on loans

$

135,159

$

97,480

Interest on interest-earning deposits

1,785


1,002

Interest on investment securities

2,652


2,351

Dividend income on FHLB stock

1,079


650

Interest on federal funds sold and other

1,050


632

Total interest income

141,725


102,115

Interest expense:







Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

4,886


4,408

Interest on time deposits

29,347


12,548

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt

7,698


4,083

Interest on other borrowed funds

2,930


2,606

Total interest expense

44,861


23,645

Net interest income

96,864


78,470

Provision for loan losses

2,390


4,469

Net interest income after provision for loans losses

94,474


74,001

Noninterest income:







Service charges, fees and other

4,072


2,679

Gain on sale of loans

9,893


7,126

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

3,383


850

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations

143


1,385

Unrealized gain on equity investments

147



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

775


797

Gain on sale of securities

7


5

Gain on sale of fixed assets

6



Loss on sale of other real estate owned

(106)






18,320


12,842

Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

32,909


23,254

Occupancy and equipment expenses

9,750


4,554

Data processing

3,699


2,323

Legal and professional

1,832


1,714

Office expenses

1,257


890

Marketing and business promotion

1,308


1,143

Insurance and regulatory assessments

900


951

Amortization of intangibles

1,501


575

OREO expenses

337


24

Merger expenses

471


1,658

Other expenses

3,509


3,551



57,473


40,637

Income before income taxes

55,321


46,206

Income tax expense

16,112


10,101

Net income

$

39,209

$

36,105









Net income per share







Basic

$

1.96

$

2.11

Diluted

$

1.92

$

2.01

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$

0.40

$

0.35

Weighted-average common shares outstanding







Basic

20,017,306


17,151,222

Diluted

20,393,424


17,967,653

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average

Interest

Yield /

Average

Interest

Yield /

Average

Interest

Yield /

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Earning assets:





























Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$

172,431

$

1,053

2.42%

$

144,131

$

1,064

2.93%

$

65,842

$

725

4.37%

Securities





























Available for sale

94,400


605

2.54%

92,292


631

2.71%

77,899


546

2.78%

Held to maturity (2)

8,441


80

3.76%

8,730


81

3.68%

14,444


92

2.53%

Mortgage loans held for sale

244,706


2,969

4.81%

253,492


3,050

4.77%

435,888


5,100

4.64%

Loans held for investment: (3)





























Real estate

1,793,647


24,182

5.35%

1,749,371


23,963

5.43%

1,650,917


22,637

5.44%

Commercial

327,765


5,027

6.08%

352,795


5,889

6.62%

374,016


6,092

6.46%

Total loans

2,121,412


29,209

5.46%

2,102,166


29,852

5.63%

2,024,933


28,729

5.63%

Total earning assets

2,641,390

$

33,916

5.09%

2,600,811

$

34,678

5.29%

2,619,006

$

35,192

5.33%

Noninterest-earning assets

165,659








169,691








167,180






Total assets

$

2,807,049







$

2,770,502







$

2,786,186





































Interest-bearing liabilities





























NOW and money market deposits

$

416,380

$

1,190

1.13%

$

364,127

$

1,070

1.17%

$

480,416

$

1,484

1.23%

Savings deposits

96,813


48

0.20%

95,725


47

0.19%

93,401


79

0.34%

Time deposits

1,296,379


7,559

2.31%

1,340,751


8,038

2.38%

1,066,080


5,098

1.90%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,809,572


8,797

1.93%

1,800,603


9,155

2.02%

1,639,897


6,661

1.61%

FHLB short-term advances

14,348


71

1.96%

13,261


81

2.42%

275,076


1,614

2.33%

Long-term debt

103,997


1,748

6.67%

103,912


1,748

6.67%

69,037


1,167

6.71%

Subordinated debentures

9,648


167

6.87%

9,606


173

7.15%

9,446


158

6.64%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,937,565


10,783

2.21%

1,927,382


11,157

2.30%

1,993,456


9,600

1.91%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

445,891








424,908








423,111






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

19,851








20,490








26,703






Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

465,742








445,398








449,814






Shareholders' equity

403,742








397,722








342,916






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,807,049







$

2,770,502







$

2,786,186






Net interest income / interest rate spreads




$

23,133

2.88%




$

23,521

2.99%




$

25,592

3.42%

Net interest margin








3.47%








3.59%








3.88%

_______________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.

(2)

Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 



For the twelve months ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average

Interest

Yield /

Average

Interest

Yield /

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Balance

& Fees

Rate

Earning assets:





















Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$

135,133

$

3,914

2.90%

$

74,038

$

2,284

3.08%

Securities





















Available for sale

85,775


2,354

2.74%

72,515


2,019

2.78%

Held to maturity (2)

8,978


334

3.72%

11,114


369

3.33%

Mortgage loans held for sale

325,039


15,754

4.85%

292,328


13,307

4.55%

Loans held for investment: (3)





















Real estate

1,767,922


97,024

5.49%

1,076,438


59,494


5.52%

Commercial

345,010


22,381

6.49%

380,042


24,679

6.49%

Total loans

2,112,933


119,405

5.65%

1,456,480


84,173

5.78%

Total earning assets

2,667,858

$

141,761

5.31%

1,906,475

$

102,152

5.36%

Noninterest-earning assets

167,324








117,936








Total assets

$

2,835,182







$

2,024,411































Interest-bearing liabilities





















NOW and money market deposits

$

395,376

$

4,689

1.19%

$

401,070

$

4,234

1.06%

Savings deposits

97,670


197

0.20%

46,260


174

0.38%

Time deposits

1,279,344


29,347

2.29%

769,462


12,548

1.63%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,772,390


34,233

1.93%

1,216,792


16,956

1.39%

FHLB short-term advances

114,388


2,930

2.56%

124,990


2,606


2.07%

Long-term debt

103,870


6,991

6.73%

54,486


3,714

6.82%

Subordinated debentures

9,586


706

7.36%

4,968


369


7.43%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,000,234

$

44,860

2.24%

1,401,236

$

23,645

1.69%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

421,174








310,282








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

19,879








16,024








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

441,053








326,306








Shareholders' equity

393,895








296,869








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,835,182







$

2,024,411








Net interest income / interest rate spreads




$

96,901

3.07%




$

78,507

3.67%

Net interest margin








3.63%








4.12%

______________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.

(2)

Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




For the three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


2019

2019

2018

Per share data (common stock)











Earnings











Basic

$

0.53

$

0.40

$

0.48

Diluted

$

0.52

$

0.39

$

0.47

Dividends declared

$

0.10

$

0.10

$


Basic, excluding merger expense

$

0.54

$

0.40

$

0.53

Diluted, excluding merger expense

$

0.53

$

0.40

$

0.51

Book value

$

20.35

$

19.91

$

18.73

Tangible book value

$

17.12

$

16.67

$

15.43

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic

20,001,916


20,067,847


19,442,080

Diluted

20,389,099


20,425,966


19,927,765

Shares outstanding at period end

20,030,866


20,030,866


20,000,022

Performance ratios











Return on average assets, annualized

1.51%

1.15%


1.35%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

10.49%

7.99%


10.98%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

12.50%

9.56%


12.29%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.82%

0.40%


0.78%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.90%

1.97%


2.19%

Yield on average earning assets

5.09%

5.29%

5.33%

Cost of average deposits

1.55%

1.63%


1.28%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%

2.02%

1.61%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.21%

2.30%

1.91%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.10%

0.10%


0.05%

Net interest spread

2.88%

2.99%

3.42%

Net interest margin

3.47%

3.59%

3.88%

Efficiency ratio

46.52%

52.40%


49.90%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

18.87%

25.00%

0.00%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the twelve months ended December 31,


2019

2018

Per share data (common stock)







Earnings







Basic

$

1.96

$

2.11

Diluted

$

1.92

$

2.01

Basic, excluding merger expense

$

1.98

$

2.19

Diluted, excluding merger expense

$

1.95

$

2.09

Dividends declared

$

0.40

$

0.35

Book value

$

20.35

$

18.73

Tangible book value

$

17.12

$

15.43

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

20,017,306


17,151,222

Diluted

20,393,424


17,967,683

Shares outstanding at period end

20,030,866


20,000,022

Performance ratios







Return on average assets, annualized

1.38%


1.78%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.95%


12.16%

Return on average tangible common equity

11.93%


13.66%

Noninterest income to average assets

0.65%


0.63%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.03%


2.01%

Yield on average earning assets

5.31%


5.36%

Cost of average deposits

1.56%


1.11%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%


1.39%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.24%


1.69%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.11%


0.12%

Net interest spread

3.07%


3.67%

Net interest margin

3.63%


4.12%

Efficiency ratio

49.90%


44.50%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

20.41%


16.44%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




As of


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


2019

2019

2018

Loan to deposit ratio

97.68%

94.41%

99.91%

Core deposits / total deposits

70.46%

68.32%


65.23%

Net non-core funding dependence ratio

21.04%


25.41%


10.53%













Credit Quality Data:











Loans 30-89 days past due

$

4,393

$

4,578

$

4,677

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.20%

0.22%


0.22%

Nonperforming loans

$

13,218

$

9,628

$

3,282

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.60%

0.45%


0.15%

Nonperforming assets

$

13,511

$

10,895

$

4,383

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.48%

0.39%


0.15%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.86%

0.1%

0.82%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

142.35%

201.35%

535.56%

Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)

0.23%


0.00%


0.05%













Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

12.59%


12.12%


10.61%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.89%


12.74%


11.80%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets

17.16%


16.95%


15.28%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

17.65%


17.44%


15.74%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

23.82%


23.71%


21.71%













Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only











Tier 1 leverage ratio

15.23%


14.98%


13.66%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets

20.87%


20.53%


18.17%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

20.87%


20.53%


18.17%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

21.86%


21.54%


19.07%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Interest income



















Loans, including fees

$

32,178

$

32,902

$

34,240

$

35,839

$

33,829

Investment securities and other

1,729


1,767


1,703


1,367


1,352

Total interest income

33,907


34,669


35,943


37,206


35,181

Interest expense



















Deposits

8,796


9,155


9,035


7,247


6,661

Interest on subordinated debentures and other

1,915


1,921


1,929


1,933


1,325

Other borrowings

73


81


662


2,114


1613

Total interest expense

10,784


11,157


11,626


11,294


9,599

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

23,123


23,512


24,317


25,912


25,582

Provision for loan losses

659


824


357


550


1,890

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

22,464


22,688


23,960


25,362


23,692

Noninterest income

5,823


2,799


5,496


4,202


5,489

Noninterest expense

13,465


13,786


14,899


15,325


15,503

Earnings before income taxes

14,822


11,701


14,557


14,239


13,678

Income taxes

4,149


3,689


4,415


3,859


4,188

Net income

$

10,673

$

8,012

$

10,142

$

10,380

$

9,490

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.53

$

0.40

$

0.51

$

0.52

$

0.49

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.52

$

0.39

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

0.48

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$


Cash dividends declared

$

2,016

$

2,016

$

2,007

$

2,007

$


Yield on average assets, annualized

1.51%

1.15%

1.43%


1.44%


1.35%

Yield on average earning assets

5.09%

5.29%

5.37%


5.51%


5.45%

Cost of average deposits

1.55%

1.63%

1.62%


1.43%


1.28%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%

2.02%

1.99%


1.78%


1.61%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.21%

2.30%

2.29%


2.17%


1.91%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

 

0.10%

 

0.10%

 

0.11%


0.16%


0.14%

Net interest margin

3.47%

3.59%

3.64%


3.84%


3.88%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Loan Portfolio Detail

As of

December 31, 2019

As of

September 30, 2019

As of

June 30, 2019

As of

March 31, 2019

As of

December 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

Loans:







































Commercial and industrial

$

274,586


12.5

$

276,478


13.0

$

283,920


13.6

$

269,556


12.7

$

304,084


14.2

SBA

74,985


3.4


70,978


3.3


79,475


3.8


82,571


3.9


84,500


3.9

Construction and land development

96,020


4.4


101,649


4.8


118,806


5.7


125,686


5.9


113,235


5.3

Commercial real estate (1)

793,268


36.1


787,927


37.1


756,452


36.2


756,313


35.7


758,721


35.4

Single-family residential mortgages

957,254


43.6


888,577


41.8


853,403


40.7


885,951


41.8


881,249


41.2

Other loans

821


0.0


536


0.0


382


0.0


336





226



Total loans (2)

$

2,196,934


100.0

$

2,126,145


100.0

$

2,092,438


100.0

$

2,120,413


100.0

$

2,142,015


100.0

Allowance for loan losses

(18,816)






(19,386)






(18,561)






(18,236)






(17,577)




Total loans, net

$

2,178,118





$

2,106,759





$

2,073,877





$

2,102,177





$

2,124,438




_______________

(1)

Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.

(2)

Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Change in Allowance for Loan Losses

December 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Beginning balance

$

19,386

$

14,657

$

17,577

$

13,773

Additions to the allowance charged to expense

659


3,585


2,390


4,469

Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans

(1,229)


(665)


(1,151)


(665)

Ending balance

$

18,816

$

17,577

$

18,816

$

17,577

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

Tangible common equity:







Total shareholders' equity

$

407,567

$

374,621

Adjustments







Goodwill

(58,563)


(58,383)

Core deposit intangible

(6,100)


(7,601)

Tangible common equity

$

342,904

$

308,637

Tangible assets:







Total assets-GAAP

$

2,788,535

$

2,974,002

Adjustments







Goodwill

(58,563)


(58,383)

Core deposit intangible

(6,100)


(7,601)

Tangible assets

$

2,723,872

$

2,908,018

Common shares outstanding

20,030,866


20,000,022

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

12.59%


10.61%

Tangible book value per share

$

17.12

$

15.43

