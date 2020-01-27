RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, and $9.5 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

"We are very pleased with our financial performance for the year, as we generated the highest level of net income in the history of the Company," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "Our strong results were driven by significant revenue growth, due to both record net interest and noninterest income, well-managed expenses and disciplined balance sheet management. We continued our positive momentum in the fourth quarter, growing our held for investment loan portfolio while also generating strong fee income from loan sales. While our net interest margin was negatively impacted by temporary excess liquidity, our ongoing low credit costs and well-managed expenses enabled us to deliver increased profitability for the quarter."

On January 10, 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank based in Chicago, IL ("PGB") in a cash transaction valued at approximately $32.9 million. Principally serving the Chinese-American communities in Chicago, Pacific Global Bank has three branches located in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, offering consumer and business banking and loan products and services. The bank owns two of its three branches with an estimated fair market value of approximately $2 million in excess of book value. The transaction is expected to result in earnings per share accretion in the high single-digits in 2020.

Mr. Thian added, "We want to welcome Pacific Global Bank's customers and employees to RBB Bancorp. Pacific Global is an excellent cultural fit with RBB, as we have complementary business models, strong residential mortgage loan production platforms, and a focus on the Chinese-American market. We plan to supplement the lending products offered by PGB with our mortgage, SBA 7A, small C&I and construction lending products. We believe this expanded suite of product offerings will provide a superior banking experience for our customers, as well as allowing us to win a greater share of their banking business."

"We are excited to be entering the Chicago market and intend to open two new branches in metro Chicago in the next two years. We now have a strong presence in the largest Asian-American markets in three of the top major metro areas in the country, positioning RBB to continue our robust growth. Since we went public in 2017, we have more than doubled the size of RBB and built a strong business model centered around core community banking that we believe will produce attractive long-term returns for our shareholders," Mr. Thian concluded.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.51%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.50%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.49%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.56%, and an annualized return on average equity of 7.99% for the third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 46.52%, compared to 52.40% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The $389,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $10.2 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $40.6 million increase in average earning assets and a $21.0 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest income was also impacted by a 12 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $633,000 to net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $624,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, decreased $2.5 million from $25.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 41 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $55.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities, a $22.4 million increase in average earning assets and a $22.8 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. FHLB advances were paid off during the quarter. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primary due to the First American International Corp. ("FAIC") acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest margin was 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.59% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 20 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities, and lower average loan yields partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019, consistent with the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.0 million from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $2.9 million.

The Company sold $61.3 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $100.3 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.8 million in total mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $182,000 during the third quarter of 2019.

The Company sold $3.8 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $171,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.3 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $631,000 during the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $334,000 from $5.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.7 million in gains on loan sales partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.5 million, compared to $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The $321,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $477,000 decrease in data processing expenses, $118,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses, partially offset by a $177,000 increase in OREO expense, and a $134,000 increase in marketing and business promotion expenses.

RBB incurred $231,000 in merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019, of which $159,000 related to FAIC and $72,000 to PGB, an increase of $77,000 from the prior quarter. For 2019, RBB incurred $471,000 in merger expenses, of which $367,000 related to FAIC and $104,000 to PGB. The merger expense in 2019 decreased $1.2 million from $1.7 million in 2018.

Noninterest expense decreased from $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $2.0 million decrease was primarily due to an $857,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $209,000 decrease in data processing expenses, a $159,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory assessments, and a $855,000 decrease in merger expense. These were partially offset by a $476,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expense and a $164,000 increase in OREO expense. Following the FAIC acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018, we implemented various cost savings initiatives and real estate consolidations, resulting in a reduction of certain operating expenses which were fully realized by the end of 2019.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 28.0%, with no stock options exercised in the fourth quarter of 2019, 31.5% for the third quarter of 2019 including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $38,000, and 30.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018 including the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $401,000.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $70.8 million from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $54.9 million from December 31, 2018. The increase from September 30th to December 31st was driven by a $68.7 million increase in single-family residential mortgages, which includes a combination of strong production and approximately $95.8 million net transfer of loans from the available for sale category. In addition commercial real estate loans increased by $5.3 million and SBA loans increased by $4.0 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $5.6 million in construction loans and $1.9 million in C&I loans.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, single-family residential mortgage production was $125.8 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $46.2 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $161.7 million. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, production was $92.0 million, payoffs and paydowns were $48.3 million, and loan sales were $5.9 million.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $108.2 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $151.1 million from $259.3 million at September 30, 2019 and a decrease of $326.3 million from $434.5 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company originated approximately $38.1 million in mortgage loans for sale for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $46.1 million during the prior quarter.

In the fourth quarter, SBA loan production was $4.7 million and total loan sales were $3.8 million. In the third quarter, SBA loan production was $7.5 million and total loan sales were $11.3 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.9 million from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $105.0 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $59.1 million decrease in time deposits (including a $35.5 million decrease in brokered CDs), partially offset by a $12.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $43.5 million increase in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits. As of December 31, 2019, time deposits included $67.1 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $102.6 million as of September 30, 2019 and $113.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $32.6 million from September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $13.5 million, or 0.48% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.9 million, or 0.39%, of total assets at September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions of three SBA loans totaling $5.1 million, and a mortgage loan in the amount of $440,000, partially offset by a $1.0 million commercial real estate loan payoff, and a $974,000 decrease in other real estate owned (OREO). Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019, from $4.6 million at September 30, 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, there were $1.2 million in net charge-offs.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $659,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a $92,000 reserve for two non-accrual loans and normal loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $18.8 million, or 0.86% of loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, compared with $19.4 million, or 0.91%, of total loans at September 30, 2019.

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., 12th floor, in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City.

The Bank plans to open a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey in the third quarter of 2020. The branch will be located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, eight branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time/1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2019 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 9625188. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 9625188, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 4, 2020.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recent acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Global Bank, and our recently completed acquisition of FAIC, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31,





2019



2019



2019



2019



2018

Assets







































Cash and due from banks

$ 114,763



$ 136,076



$ 185,643



$ 250,079



$ 147,685

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents



67,000





47,000





20,000





—





—

Total cash and cash equivalents



181,763





183,076





205,643





250,079





147,685

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



600





949





1,196





1,196





600

Investment securities available for sale



126,069





72,923





71,629





58,537





73,762

Investment securities held to maturity



8,332





8,724





8,733





9,449





9,961

Mortgage loans held for sale



108,194





259,339





249,596





375,430





434,522

Loans held for investment



2,196,934





2,126,145





2,092,438





2,120,413





2,142,015

Allowance for loan losses



(18,816)





(19,386)





(18,561)





(18,236)





(17,577)

Net loans held for investment



2,178,118





2,106,759





2,073,877





2,102,177





2,124,438

Premises and equipment, net



16,813





16,871





17,214





17,342





17,307

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



15,000





15,000





15,000





8,899





9,707

Net deferred tax assets



2,734





4,378





4,318





4,389





4,642

Cash surrender value of life insurance



34,353





34,158





33,963





33,769





33,578

Goodwill



58,563





58,383





58,383





58,383





58,383

Servicing assets



17,083





17,180





17,587





17,288





17,370

Core deposit intangibles



6,100





6,444





6,828





7,212





7,601

Accrued interest and other assets



34,813





36,118





37,989





33,968





34,446

Total assets

$ 2,788,535



$ 2,820,302



$ 2,801,956



$ 2,978,118



$ 2,974,002

Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































Deposits:







































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 458,886



$ 446,141



$ 435,629



$ 418,953



$ 438,764

Savings, NOW and money market accounts



537,490





493,965





462,448





480,959





579,247

Time deposits



1,252,685





1,311,817





1,337,257





1,284,428





1,126,030

Total deposits



2,249,061





2,251,923





2,235,334





2,184,340





2,144,041

FHLB advances



—





35,000





40,000





275,000





319,500

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



104,049





103,964





103,878





103,793





103,708

Subordinated debentures



9,673





9,632





9,590





9,548





9,506

Accrued interest and other liabilities



18,185





20,942





19,334





20,634





22,626

Total liabilities



2,380,968





2,421,461





2,408,136





2,593,315





2,599,381

Shareholders' equity:







































Shareholder's equity



407,256





398,438





393,758





385,395





375,887

Non-controlling interest



72





72





72





72





72

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax



239





331





(10)





(664)





(1,338)

Total shareholders' equity



407,567





398,841





393,820





384,803





374,621

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,788,535



$ 2,820,302



$ 2,801,956



$ 2,978,118



$ 2,974,002



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended





December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Interest and dividend income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,178



$ 32,902



$ 33,828

Interest on interest-bearing deposits



373





429





357

Interest on investment securities



676





703





628

Dividend income on FHLB stock



264





238





266

Interest on federal funds sold and other



416





397





102

Total interest income



33,907





34,669





35,181

Interest expense:























Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



1,237





1,117





1,562

Interest on time deposits



7,559





8,038





5,098

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt



1,915





1,921





1,325

Interest on other borrowed funds



73





81





1,614

Total interest expense



10,784





11,157





9,599

Net interest income



23,123





23,512





25,582

Provision for loan losses



659





824





1,890

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



22,464





22,688





23,692

Noninterest income:























Service charges, fees and other



1,096





934





1,127

Gain on sale of loans



3,762





813





2,101

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



817





827





686

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



70





12





1,371

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



195





195





199

Gain on sale of fixed assets



—





—





—

Gain on sale of securities



-





7





5

(Loss)/Gain on sale of other real estate owned



(117)





11





—







5,823





2,799





5,489

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



7,821





7,801





8,678

Occupancy and equipment expenses



2,390





2,434





1,914

Data processing



497





974





852

Legal and professional



317





435





655

Office expenses



292





335





329

Marketing and business promotion



382





248





358

Insurance and regulatory assessments



147





172





306

Core deposit premium



344





384





340

OREO expenses/(income)



176





(1)





12

Merger expenses



231





154





1,086

Other expenses



868





850





973







13,465





13,786





15,503

Income before income taxes



14,822





11,701





13,678

Income tax expense



4,149





3,689





4,188

Net income

$ 10,673



$ 8,012



$ 9,490



























Net income per share























Basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.40



$ 0.48

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.39



$ 0.47

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ —

Weighted-average common shares outstanding























Basic



20,001,916





20,067,847





19,442,080

Diluted



20,389,099





20,425,966





19,927,765



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the twelve months ended





December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Interest and dividend income:















Interest and fees on loans

$ 135,159



$ 97,480

Interest on interest-earning deposits



1,785





1,002

Interest on investment securities



2,652





2,351

Dividend income on FHLB stock



1,079





650

Interest on federal funds sold and other



1,050





632

Total interest income



141,725





102,115

Interest expense:















Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



4,886





4,408

Interest on time deposits



29,347





12,548

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt



7,698





4,083

Interest on other borrowed funds



2,930





2,606

Total interest expense



44,861





23,645

Net interest income



96,864





78,470

Provision for loan losses



2,390





4,469

Net interest income after provision for loans losses



94,474





74,001

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees and other



4,072





2,679

Gain on sale of loans



9,893





7,126

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



3,383





850

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



143





1,385

Unrealized gain on equity investments



147





—

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



775





797

Gain on sale of securities



7





5

Gain on sale of fixed assets



6





—

Loss on sale of other real estate owned



(106)





—







18,320





12,842

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



32,909





23,254

Occupancy and equipment expenses



9,750





4,554

Data processing



3,699





2,323

Legal and professional



1,832





1,714

Office expenses



1,257





890

Marketing and business promotion



1,308





1,143

Insurance and regulatory assessments



900





951

Amortization of intangibles



1,501





575

OREO expenses



337





24

Merger expenses



471





1,658

Other expenses



3,509





3,551







57,473





40,637

Income before income taxes



55,321





46,206

Income tax expense



16,112





10,101

Net income

$ 39,209



$ 36,105



















Net income per share















Basic

$ 1.96



$ 2.11

Diluted

$ 1.92



$ 2.01

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.35

Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic



20,017,306





17,151,222

Diluted



20,393,424





17,967,653



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average



Interest



Yield /

Average



Interest



Yield /

Average



Interest



Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance



& Fees



Rate

Balance



& Fees



Rate

Balance



& Fees



Rate Earning assets:



























































Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$ 172,431



$ 1,053



2.42%

$ 144,131



$ 1,064



2.93%

$ 65,842



$ 725



4.37% Securities



























































Available for sale



94,400





605



2.54%



92,292





631



2.71%



77,899





546



2.78% Held to maturity (2)



8,441





80



3.76%



8,730





81



3.68%



14,444





92



2.53% Mortgage loans held for sale



244,706





2,969



4.81%



253,492





3,050



4.77%



435,888





5,100



4.64% Loans held for investment: (3)



























































Real estate



1,793,647





24,182



5.35%



1,749,371





23,963



5.43%



1,650,917





22,637



5.44% Commercial



327,765





5,027



6.08%



352,795





5,889



6.62%



374,016





6,092



6.46% Total loans



2,121,412





29,209



5.46%



2,102,166





29,852



5.63%



2,024,933





28,729



5.63% Total earning assets



2,641,390



$ 33,916



5.09%



2,600,811



$ 34,678



5.29%



2,619,006



$ 35,192



5.33% Noninterest-earning assets



165,659

















169,691

















167,180













Total assets

$ 2,807,049















$ 2,770,502















$ 2,786,186











































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































NOW and money market deposits

$ 416,380



$ 1,190



1.13%

$ 364,127



$ 1,070



1.17%

$ 480,416



$ 1,484



1.23% Savings deposits



96,813





48



0.20%



95,725





47



0.19%



93,401





79



0.34% Time deposits



1,296,379





7,559



2.31%



1,340,751





8,038



2.38%



1,066,080





5,098



1.90% Total interest-bearing deposits



1,809,572





8,797



1.93%



1,800,603





9,155



2.02%



1,639,897





6,661



1.61% FHLB short-term advances



14,348





71



1.96%



13,261





81



2.42%



275,076





1,614



2.33% Long-term debt



103,997





1,748



6.67%



103,912





1,748



6.67%



69,037





1,167



6.71% Subordinated debentures



9,648





167



6.87%



9,606





173



7.15%



9,446





158



6.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,937,565





10,783



2.21%



1,927,382





11,157



2.30%



1,993,456





9,600



1.91% Noninterest-bearing liabilities



























































Noninterest-bearing deposits



445,891

















424,908

















423,111













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



19,851

















20,490

















26,703













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



465,742

















445,398

















449,814













Shareholders' equity



403,742

















397,722

















342,916













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,807,049















$ 2,770,502















$ 2,786,186













Net interest income / interest rate spreads









$ 23,133



2.88%









$ 23,521



2.99%









$ 25,592



3.42% Net interest margin

















3.47%

















3.59%

















3.88%

_______________ (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the twelve months ended





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





Average



Interest



Yield /

Average



Interest



Yield /

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance



& Fees



Rate

Balance



& Fees



Rate

Earning assets:











































Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$ 135,133



$ 3,914



2.90%

$ 74,038



$ 2,284



3.08%

Securities











































Available for sale



85,775





2,354



2.74%



72,515





2,019



2.78%

Held to maturity (2)



8,978





334



3.72%



11,114





369



3.33%

Mortgage loans held for sale



325,039





15,754



4.85%



292,328





13,307



4.55%

Loans held for investment: (3)











































Real estate



1,767,922





97,024



5.49%



1,076,438





59,494





5.52%

Commercial



345,010





22,381



6.49%



380,042





24,679



6.49%

Total loans



2,112,933





119,405



5.65%



1,456,480





84,173



5.78%

Total earning assets



2,667,858



$ 141,761



5.31%



1,906,475



$ 102,152



5.36%

Noninterest-earning assets



167,324

















117,936

















Total assets

$ 2,835,182















$ 2,024,411































































Interest-bearing liabilities











































NOW and money market deposits

$ 395,376



$ 4,689



1.19%

$ 401,070



$ 4,234



1.06%

Savings deposits



97,670





197



0.20%



46,260





174



0.38%

Time deposits



1,279,344





29,347



2.29%



769,462





12,548



1.63%

Total interest-bearing deposits



1,772,390





34,233



1.93%



1,216,792





16,956



1.39%

FHLB short-term advances



114,388





2,930



2.56%



124,990





2,606





2.07%

Long-term debt



103,870





6,991



6.73%



54,486





3,714



6.82%

Subordinated debentures



9,586





706



7.36%



4,968





369





7.43%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,000,234



$ 44,860



2.24%



1,401,236



$ 23,645



1.69%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities











































Noninterest-bearing deposits



421,174

















310,282

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



19,879

















16,024

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



441,053

















326,306

















Shareholders' equity



393,895

















296,869

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,835,182















$ 2,024,411

















Net interest income / interest rate spreads









$ 96,901



3.07%









$ 78,507



3.67%

Net interest margin

















3.63%

















4.12%



______________ (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2019



2019



2018

Per share data (common stock)























Earnings























Basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.40



$ 0.48

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.39



$ 0.47

Dividends declared

$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ —

Basic, excluding merger expense

$ 0.54



$ 0.40



$ 0.53

Diluted, excluding merger expense

$ 0.53



$ 0.40



$ 0.51

Book value

$ 20.35



$ 19.91



$ 18.73

Tangible book value

$ 17.12



$ 16.67



$ 15.43

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic



20,001,916





20,067,847





19,442,080

Diluted



20,389,099





20,425,966





19,927,765

Shares outstanding at period end



20,030,866





20,030,866





20,000,022

Performance ratios























Return on average assets, annualized

1.51%



1.15%





1.35%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

10.49%



7.99%





10.98%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

12.50%



9.56%





12.29%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.82%



0.40%





0.78%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.90%



1.97%





2.19%

Yield on average earning assets

5.09%



5.29%



5.33%

Cost of average deposits

1.55%



1.63%





1.28%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%



2.02%



1.61%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.21%



2.30%



1.91%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.10%



0.10%





0.05%

Net interest spread

2.88%



2.99%



3.42%

Net interest margin

3.47%



3.59%



3.88%

Efficiency ratio

46.52%



52.40%





49.90%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

18.87%



25.00%



0.00%



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the twelve months ended December 31,





2019



2018

Per share data (common stock)















Earnings















Basic

$ 1.96



$ 2.11

Diluted

$ 1.92



$ 2.01

Basic, excluding merger expense

$ 1.98



$ 2.19

Diluted, excluding merger expense

$ 1.95



$ 2.09

Dividends declared

$ 0.40



$ 0.35

Book value

$ 20.35



$ 18.73

Tangible book value

$ 17.12



$ 15.43

Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic



20,017,306





17,151,222

Diluted



20,393,424





17,967,683

Shares outstanding at period end



20,030,866





20,000,022

Performance ratios















Return on average assets, annualized

1.38%





1.78%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.95%





12.16%

Return on average tangible common equity

11.93%





13.66%

Noninterest income to average assets

0.65%





0.63%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.03%





2.01%

Yield on average earning assets

5.31%





5.36%

Cost of average deposits

1.56%





1.11%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%





1.39%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.24%





1.69%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.11%





0.12%

Net interest spread

3.07%





3.67%

Net interest margin

3.63%





4.12%

Efficiency ratio

49.90%





44.50%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

20.41%





16.44%



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2019



2019



2018

Loan to deposit ratio

97.68%



94.41%



99.91%

Core deposits / total deposits

70.46%



68.32%





65.23%

Net non-core funding dependence ratio



21.04%





25.41%





10.53%



























Credit Quality Data:























Loans 30-89 days past due

$ 4,393



$ 4,578



$ 4,677

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.20%



0.22%





0.22%

Nonperforming loans

$ 13,218



$ 9,628



$ 3,282

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.60%



0.45%





0.15%

Nonperforming assets

$ 13,511



$ 10,895



$ 4,383

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.48%



0.39%





0.15%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.86%



0.1%



0.82%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

142.35%



201.35%



535.56%

Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)



0.23%





0.00%





0.05%



























Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company























Tangible common equity to tangible assets



12.59%





12.12%





10.61%

Tier 1 leverage ratio



12.89%





12.74%





11.80%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets



17.16%





16.95%





15.28%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



17.65%





17.44%





15.74%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets



23.82%





23.71%





21.71%



























Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only























Tier 1 leverage ratio



15.23%





14.98%





13.66%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets



20.87%





20.53%





18.17%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



20.87%





20.53%





18.17%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets



21.86%





21.54%





19.07%



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





4th Quarter



3rd Quarter



2nd Quarter



1st Quarter



4th Quarter

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018

Interest income







































Loans, including fees

$ 32,178



$ 32,902



$ 34,240



$ 35,839



$ 33,829

Investment securities and other



1,729





1,767





1,703





1,367





1,352

Total interest income



33,907





34,669





35,943





37,206





35,181

Interest expense







































Deposits



8,796





9,155





9,035





7,247





6,661

Interest on subordinated debentures and other



1,915





1,921





1,929





1,933





1,325

Other borrowings



73





81





662





2,114





1613

Total interest expense



10,784





11,157





11,626





11,294





9,599

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



23,123





23,512





24,317





25,912





25,582

Provision for loan losses



659





824





357





550





1,890

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



22,464





22,688





23,960





25,362





23,692

Noninterest income



5,823





2,799





5,496





4,202





5,489

Noninterest expense



13,465





13,786





14,899





15,325





15,503

Earnings before income taxes



14,822





11,701





14,557





14,239





13,678

Income taxes



4,149





3,689





4,415





3,859





4,188

Net income

$ 10,673



$ 8,012



$ 10,142



$ 10,380



$ 9,490

Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.40



$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 0.49

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.39



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.48

Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ —

Cash dividends declared

$ 2,016



$ 2,016



$ 2,007



$ 2,007



$ —

Yield on average assets, annualized

1.51%



1.15%



1.43%





1.44%





1.35%

Yield on average earning assets

5.09%



5.29%



5.37%





5.51%





5.45%

Cost of average deposits

1.55%



1.63%



1.62%





1.43%





1.28%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%



2.02%



1.99%





1.78%





1.61%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.21%



2.30%



2.29%





2.17%





1.91%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.10%



0.10%



0.11%





0.16%





0.14%

Net interest margin

3.47%



3.59%



3.64%





3.84%





3.88%



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Loan Portfolio Detail

As of December 31, 2019



As of September 30, 2019



As of June 30, 2019



As of March 31, 2019



As of December 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

$



%



$



%



$



%



$



%



$



%

Loans:















































































Commercial and industrial

$ 274,586





12.5



$ 276,478





13.0



$ 283,920





13.6



$ 269,556





12.7



$ 304,084





14.2

SBA



74,985





3.4





70,978





3.3





79,475





3.8





82,571





3.9





84,500





3.9

Construction and land development



96,020





4.4





101,649





4.8





118,806





5.7





125,686





5.9





113,235





5.3

Commercial real estate (1)



793,268





36.1





787,927





37.1





756,452





36.2





756,313





35.7





758,721





35.4

Single-family residential mortgages



957,254





43.6





888,577





41.8





853,403





40.7





885,951





41.8





881,249





41.2

Other loans



821





0.0





536





0.0





382





0.0





336





—





226





—

Total loans (2)

$ 2,196,934





100.0



$ 2,126,145





100.0



$ 2,092,438





100.0



$ 2,120,413





100.0



$ 2,142,015





100.0

Allowance for loan losses



(18,816)













(19,386)













(18,561)













(18,236)













(17,577)









Total loans, net

$ 2,178,118











$ 2,106,759











$ 2,073,877











$ 2,102,177











$ 2,124,438











_______________ (1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Change in Allowance for Loan Losses

December 31,



December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Beginning balance

$ 19,386



$ 14,657



$ 17,577



$ 13,773

Additions to the allowance charged to expense



659





3,585





2,390





4,469

Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans



(1,229)





(665)





(1,151)





(665)

Ending balance

$ 18,816



$ 17,577



$ 18,816



$ 17,577



Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.





December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018

Tangible common equity:















Total shareholders' equity

$ 407,567



$ 374,621

Adjustments















Goodwill



(58,563)





(58,383)

Core deposit intangible



(6,100)





(7,601)

Tangible common equity

$ 342,904



$ 308,637

Tangible assets:















Total assets-GAAP

$ 2,788,535



$ 2,974,002

Adjustments















Goodwill



(58,563)





(58,383)

Core deposit intangible



(6,100)





(7,601)

Tangible assets

$ 2,723,872



$ 2,908,018

Common shares outstanding



20,030,866





20,000,022

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio



12.59%





10.61%

Tangible book value per share

$ 17.12



$ 15.43



