RBB Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, and $9.4 million, or 0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

"We are pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. "We made significant progress on our balance sheet initiatives, selling $175.0 million in residential mortgage loans during the quarter and reducing our reliance on wholesale funding by $235.0 million. Our focus on increasing core deposits helped drive our deposit growth and we continued to experience low credit costs and well-managed expenses. These factors all contributed to another solid quarter of net income.

"Our integration of First American International Corp. is nearly complete. We have optimized its operational footprint, with the closing of two non-banking offices and one branch and the opening of one new branch. We have also renegotiated and entered into new contracts with our core system vendor. We are making good progress on introducing our business deposit and commercial lending products to the First American branch network and anticipate future growth from that franchise. Our last project is to implement a common residential mortgage origination platform for both regions.

"With our balance sheet repositioning nearly complete and given our loan pipeline, we are looking forward to resuming growth at a more normalized rate. In addition to organic growth opportunities, we plan to continue to expand our franchise through a combination of acquisitions and de novo branch openings," concluded Mr. Thian.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.43%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.51%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.42%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.44%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.26%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.98% for the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.0%, compared to 50.9% for the prior quarter. Normalizing for the 1,035,000 shares issued for options in 2018 and the 3,011,787 shares issued as a result of the First American International Corp. acquisition, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.52 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $0.48 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The $1.6 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $94.7 million decrease in average loans held for sale and a $6.3 million decrease in average total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $74.3 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also impacted by a 20 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $753,000 to net interest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $17.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.0 billion increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a 73 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.64% for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.84% in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 12 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from lower average loan yields. Loan discount accretion contributed 11 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 16 basis points in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.3 million from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $922,000, higher service charges and fees of $402,000, higher net loan servicing fees of $59,000, and an increase in recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations of $49,000. These were partially offset by a decrease in unrealized gain on equity investments of $147,000.

The Company sold $175.0 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $129.8 million in mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $1.9 million during the first quarter. The Company originated $28.3 million in mortgage loans for sale for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $49.0 million during the prior quarter.

The Company sold $10.0 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $616,000 during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $125,000 during the first quarter of 2019.

The Company sold $1.6 million in commercial real estate loans for a net gain of $24,000 in the second quarter of 2019. In the prior quarter, $8.8 million loans were sold for a gain of $154,000.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $2.7 million from $2.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.0 million in gain on sale of loans and a $776,000 increase in service charges and fees, and an increase of $841,000 in net loan servicing fees, mostly attributable to the First American International Bank merger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $14.9 million, compared to $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The $426,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $949,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and a $235,000 decrease in merger and other expenses, partially offset by a $422,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, of which $225,000 was for prior period New York City property taxes, a $231,000 increase in legal and professional expenses and a $210,000 increase in data processing expenses, of which $82,000 was for duplicative services which were not yet converted.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.2 million to $14.9 million. The $6.7 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $3.5 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.8 million, data processing expenses of $732,000, and amortization of intangibles of $308,000. The increase in salary expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the First American acquisition. The increase in occupancy expense is mainly due to the First American International Corp. acquisition, including the new branch in Flushing, NY and our new Irvine location in Orange County, CA.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 30.3%, including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $52,000 for the second quarter of 2019, 27.1%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $92,000, for the first quarter, and 19.5% for the second quarter of 2018, which included the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.2 million.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $28.0 million from March 31, 2019, and an increase of $808.4 million from June 30, 2018. The slight decline in loans held for investment from the end of the first quarter was primarily due to loans sold that were previously classified as loans held for investment of $107.7 million, partially offset by an increase in loan production.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $249.6 million as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $125.8 million from $375.4 million at March 31, 2019.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.2 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $51.0 million from March 31, 2019, and an increase of $810.9 million from June 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $91.3 million increase in retail time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $47.9 million in brokered time deposits. We continue to experience customers moving funds to time deposits from savings, NOW and money market accounts, given the current expectations for lower interest rates. Non-maturity deposits decreased by $1.8 million in the quarter. As of June 30, 2019, deposits included $135.0 million in brokered CDs.

In the second quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $16.7 million to $435.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase was due to a partial return of deposits that were withdrawn in the first quarter due to customer concern over uncertain international trade issues. Compared to June 30, 2018, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $129.3 million from $306.4 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $8.6 million, or 0.31% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.6 million, or 0.16%, of total assets at March 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the addition of a $2.9 million SBA loan. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019, from $5.2 million at March 31, 2019.

In the second quarter of 2019, there was one charge-off of $32,000 attributed to a commercial and industrial loan. There were $109,000 in net recoveries in the first quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $357,000 for the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a change in the loan mix during the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $18.6 million, or 0.89% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, compared with $18.2 million, or 0.86%, of total loans at March 31, 2019.

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we have closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City, with one additional non-banking office vacant but still paying rent.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





June 30



March 31



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



2019



2019



2018



2018



2018 Assets





































Cash and due from banks

$ 185,643



$ 250,079



$ 147,685



$ 171,553



$ 72,788 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents



20,000





—





—





—





— Total cash and cash equivalents



205,643





250,079





147,685





171,553





72,788 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



1,196





1,196





600





600





600 Investment securities available for sale



71,629





58,537





73,762





87,066





61,299 Investment securities held to maturity



8,733





9,449





9,961





9,974





9,986 Mortgage loans held for sale



249,596





375,430





434,522





378,943





281,755 Loans held for investment



2,092,438





2,120,413





2,142,015





1,381,218





1,284,082 Allowance for loan losses



(18,561)





(18,236)





(17,577)





(16,178)





(14,657) Net loans held for investment



2,073,877





2,102,177





2,124,438





1,365,040





1,269,425 Premises and equipment, net



17,214





17,342





17,307





8,119





7,502 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



15,000





8,899





9,707





7,738





7,738 Net deferred tax assets



4,318





4,389





4,642





7,320





7,089 Income tax receivable



3,001





—





656





1,845





2,170 Other real estate owned (OREO)



2,075





2,056





1,101





293





293 Cash surrender value of life insurance



33,963





33,769





33,578





33,380





33,180 Goodwill



58,383





58,383





58,383





29,940





29,940 Servicing assets



17,587





17,288





17,370





6,248





6,134 Core deposit intangibles



6,828





7,212





7,601





1,203





1,280 Accrued interest and other assets



32,913





31,912





32,689





27,577





25,693 Total assets

$ 2,801,956



$ 2,978,118



$ 2,974,002



$ 2,136,839



$ 1,816,872 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





































Deposits:





































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 435,629



$ 418,953



$ 438,764



$ 287,274



$ 306,362 Savings, NOW and money market accounts



462,448





480,959





579,247





462,737





424,261 Time deposits



1,337,257





1,284,428





1,126,030





814,953





693,783 Total deposits



2,235,334





2,184,340





2,144,041





1,564,964





1,424,406 Reserve for unfunded commitments



621





639





688





550





483 Income tax payable



1,610





3,009





—





—





— FHLB advances



40,000





275,000





319,500





210,000





40,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



103,878





103,793





103,708





49,637





49,601 Subordinated debentures



9,590





9,548





9,506





3,492





3,470 Accrued interest and other liabilities



17,103





16,986





21,938





13,198





12,710 Total liabilities



2,408,136





2,593,315





2,599,381





1,841,841





1,530,670 Shareholders' equity:





































Shareholder's equity



393,758





385,395





375,887





296,514





287,509 Non-controlling interest



72





72





72





—





— Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax



(10)





(664)





(1,338)





(1,516)





(1,307) Total shareholders' equity



393,820





384,803





374,621





294,998





286,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,801,956



$ 2,978,118



$ 2,974,002



$ 2,136,839



$ 1,816,872

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income:





















Interest and fees on loans

$ 34,240



$ 35,839



$ 21,132 Interest on interest-bearing deposits



515





468





209 Interest on investment securities



685





588





603 Dividend income on FHLB stock



379





198





134 Interest on federal funds sold and other



124





113





206 Total interest income



35,943





37,206





22,284 Interest expense:





















Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



1,238





1,294





998 Interest on time deposits



7,797





5,953





2,410 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt



1,929





1,933





920 Interest on other borrowed funds



662





2,114





129 Total interest expense



11,626





11,294





4,457 Net interest income



24,317





25,912





17,827 Provision for loan losses



357





550





700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses



23,960





25,362





17,127 Noninterest income:





















Service charges, fees and other



1,222





820





446 Gain on sale of loans



3,120





2,198





2,085 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



899





840





58 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



55





6





5 Unrealized gain on equity investments



—





147





— Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



194





191





199 Gain on sale of fixed assets



6





—





—





5,496





4,202





2,793 Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



8,169





9,118





4,709 Occupancy and equipment expenses



2,674





2,252





834 Data processing



1,219





1,009





487 Legal and professional



656





425





423 Office expenses



294





336





192 Marketing and business promotion



316





362





262 Insurance and regulatory assessments



284





298





213 Amortization of intangibles



385





388





77 OREO expenses



81





81





— Merger expenses



15





71





183 Other expenses



806





985





811





14,899





15,325





8,191 Income before income taxes



14,557





14,239





11,729 Income tax expense



4,415





3,859





2,292 Net income

$ 10,142



$ 10,380



$ 9,437























Net income per share





















Basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 0.58 Diluted

$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.54 Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding





















Basic



20,074,651





20,047,716





16,407,439 Diluted



20,445,013





20,436,741





17,322,800

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income:













Interest and fees on loans

$ 70,079



$ 40,206 Interest on interest-earning deposits



983





395 Interest on investment securities



1,273





1,163 Dividend income on FHLB stock



577





253 Interest on federal funds sold and other



237





443 Total interest income



73,149





42,460 Interest expense:













Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



2,532





1,700 Interest on time deposits



13,750





4,456 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt



3,862





1,833 Interest on other borrowed funds



2,776





200 Total interest expense



22,920





8,189 Net interest income



50,229





34,271 Provision for loan losses



907





884 Net interest income after provision for loans losses



49,322





33,387 Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees and other



2,042





912 Gain on sale of loans



5,318





3,900 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



1,739





27 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



61





11 Unrealized gain on equity investments



147





— Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



385





398 Gain on sale of fixed assets



6





—





9,698





5,248 Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



17,287





9,660 Occupancy and equipment expenses



4,926





1,626 Data processing



2,228





960 Legal and professional



1,081





680 Office expenses



630





363 Marketing and business promotion



678





465 Insurance and regulatory assessments



582





422 Amortization of intangibles



773





158 OREO expenses



162





7 Merger expenses



86





223 Other expenses



1,791





1,916





30,224





16,480 Income before income taxes



28,796





22,155 Income tax expense



8,274





3,872 Net income

$ 20,522



$ 18,283















Net income per share













Basic

$ 1.02



$ 1.13 Diluted

$ 1.00



$ 1.06 Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic



20,061,258





16,246,063 Diluted



20,440,900





17,248,125