RBB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings for 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, and $8.3 million, or 0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

"We are pleased to report financial and operating results for the third quarter that are in line with our expectations," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. "We have successfully completed the balance sheet repositioning that we initiated at the start of the year. We also resumed loan growth, generating strong production in both residential and commercial real estate that outpaced continued elevated levels of loan payoffs and paydowns. Our focus on increasing core deposits helped drive deposit growth and reduce our reliance on wholesale funding. While our net interest margin was negatively impacted by temporary excess liquidity, our ongoing low credit costs and well-managed expenses enabled us to meet our profitability goal for the quarter."

In September, RBB Bancorp agreed to acquire Chicago-based PGB Holdings Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank for approximately $32.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and result in earnings per share (EPS) accretion in the high single-digits next year.

"We are also very pleased to be acquiring Pacific Global Bank, which enables us to expand the RBB franchise to the attractive Chicago market and serve its large community of Asian-Americans. We are excited to enter this new market and intend to open two new branches in metro Chicago next year. We believe that this transaction will position us well for continued growth and help create greater value for our shareholders in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Thian.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.56%, and an annualized return on average equity of 7.99%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.43%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.51%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.42% for the second quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 52.40%, compared to 50.0% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $805,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $101.7 million decrease in average loans held for sale and an $8.8 million decrease in average total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $104.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also impacted by a 5 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $624,000 to net interest income in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $753,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $4.9 million from $18.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an $801.2 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a 52 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.59% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.64% in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to an 8 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities and lower average loan yields combined with a 1 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.7 million from $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by a decrease in gain on loan sales of $2.3 million, and a decrease from a second quarter 2019 BEA award of $233,000.

The Company sold $5.8 million in FNMA direct mortgage loans for a net gain of $182,000 during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $175.0 million in total mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. As previously discussed, mortgage loan sales were essentially curtailed in the third quarter as the system conversion was being implemented at First American International Corp. (FAIC) and the loan pipeline was being replenished. The Company originated $46.1 million in mortgage loans for sale for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $28.3 million during the prior quarter.

The Company sold $11.3 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $631,000 during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.0 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $616,000 during the second quarter of 2019.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $694,000 from $2.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $294,000 in service charges and fees, and an increase of $690,000 in net loan servicing fees, mostly attributable to the FAIC merger, partially offset by a $312,000 decrease in gains on loan sales.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.8 million, compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $368,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses, a $240,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $245,000 decrease in data processing expenses, a $221,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses, a $112,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory assessments, and was partially offset by a $139,000 increase in merger expenses. The decrease in a number of these categories was due to realizing the benefits from the integration of the FAIC acquisition, where we are in the process of optimizing its operational footprint and where we have renegotiated and entered into new contracts with our core system vendor.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.7 million. The $5.1 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.9 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.4 million, data processing expenses of $463,000, and core deposit premium amortization of $308,000. The increase in salary expense and occupancy expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the FAIC acquisition, including the new branch in Flushing, NY and our new Irvine location in Orange County, CA.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 31.5%, including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $38,000 for the third quarter of 2019, 30.3% for the second quarter including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $52,000, and 19.7% for the third quarter of 2018, which included the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $991,000.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $33.7 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $744.9 million from September 30, 2018. The increase from June 30 to September 30 was driven by a $35.2 million increase in single-family residential mortgages, and a $31.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans; this was partially offset by a $17.2 million decrease in construction loans and a combined $15.9 million decrease in C&I and SBA loans.

During the third quarter, single-family residential mortgage production was $92.0 million, payoffs and paydowns were $48.3 million, and loan sales were $5.9 million. Compared to the second quarter, production was $50.5 million, payoffs and paydowns were $42.7 million, and loan sales were $175.0 million.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $259.3 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $9.7 million from $249.6 million at June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $119.6 million from $378.9 million as of September 30, 2018.

In the third quarter, SBA loan production was $7.5 million, loan payoffs and paydowns were $11.8 million, and total loan sales were $11.3 million. In the second quarter, SBA loan production was $5.0 million, loan payoffs and paydowns were $8.1 million, and total loan sales were $10.0 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.3 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $16.6 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $687.0 million from September 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $10.5 million increase in demand deposits, a $31.8 million increase in money market deposits and a $13.1 million increase in jumbo time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $6.1 million in retail time deposits and a $32.4 million decrease in brokered time deposits. Non-maturity deposits increased by $42.0 million in the quarter as our deposit gathering efforts have continued to gain traction. As of September 30, 2019, deposits included $102.6 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $135.0 million as of June 30, 2019 and $107.9 million as of September 30, 2018. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $49.0 million, or 9.3% annualized growth from June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.9 million, or 0.39% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.4 million, or 0.30%, of total assets at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions of a $2.0 million SBA loan, an $891,000 commercial real estate loan, and a mortgage loan in the amount of $449,000. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $4.6 million at September 30, 2019, from $4.2 million at June 30, 2019.

In the third quarter of 2019, there were no charge-offs and there were $1,000 in recoveries.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $824,000 for the third quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a $400,000 reserve for two non-accrual loans and normal loan growth.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $19.4 million, or 0.91% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, compared with $18.6 million, or 0.89%, of total loans at June 30, 2019.

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., 12th floor, in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we have closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and eight branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 7269799. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 7269799, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through October 29, 2019.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recently completed acquisition of FAIC, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 Assets



























Cash and due from banks $ 136,076

$ 185,643

$ 250,079

$ 147,685

$ 171,553 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents

47,000



20,000



—



—



— Total cash and cash equivalents

183,076



205,643



250,079



147,685



171,553 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

949



1,196



1,196



600



600 Investment securities available for sale

72,923



71,629



58,537



73,762



87,066 Investment securities held to maturity

8,724



8,733



9,449



9,961



9,974 Mortgage loans held for sale

259,339



249,596



375,430



434,522



378,943 Loans held for investment

2,126,145



2,092,438



2,120,413



2,142,015



1,381,218 Allowance for loan losses

(19,386)



(18,561)



(18,236)



(17,577)



(16,178) Net loans held for investment

2,106,759



2,073,877



2,102,177



2,124,438



1,365,040 Premises and equipment, net

16,871



17,214



17,342



17,307



8,119 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

15,000



15,000



8,899



9,707



7,738 Net deferred tax assets

4,378



4,318



4,389



4,642



7,320 Income tax receivable

898



3,001



-



656



1,845 Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,267



2,075



2,056



1,101



293 Cash surrender value of life insurance

34,158



33,963



33,769



33,578



33,380 Goodwill

58,383



58,383



58,383



58,383



29,940 Servicing assets

17,180



17,587



17,288



17,370



6,248 Core deposit intangibles

6,444



6,828



7,212



7,601



1,203 Accrued interest and other assets

33,953



32,913



31,912



32,689



27,577 Total assets $ 2,820,302

$ 2,801,956

$ 2,978,118

$ 2,974,002

$ 2,136,839 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



























Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing demand $ 446,141

$ 435,629

$ 418,953

$ 438,764

$ 287,274 Savings, NOW and money market accounts

493,965



462,448



480,959



579,247



462,737 Time deposits

1,311,817



1,337,257



1,284,428



1,126,030



814,953 Total deposits

2,251,923



2,235,334



2,184,340



2,144,041



1,564,964 Reserve for unfunded commitments

618



621



639



688



550 Income tax payable

—



1,610



3,009



—



— FHLB advances

35,000



40,000



275,000



319,500



210,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

103,964



103,878



103,793



103,708



49,637 Subordinated debentures

9,632



9,590



9,548



9,506



3,492 Accrued interest and other liabilities

20,324



17,103



16,986



21,938



13,198 Total liabilities

2,421,461



2,408,136



2,593,315



2,599,381



1,841,841 Shareholders' equity:



























Shareholder's equity

398,438



393,758



385,395



375,887



296,514 Non-controlling interest

72



72



72



72



— Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax

331



(10)



(664)



(1,338)



(1,516) Total shareholders' equity

398,841



393,820



384,803



374,621



294,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,820,302

$ 2,801,956

$ 2,978,118

$ 2,974,002

$ 2,136,839

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income:















Interest and fees on loans $ 32,902

$ 34,240

$ 23,445 Interest on interest-bearing deposits

429



515



250 Interest on investment securities

703



685



560 Dividend income on FHLB stock

238



379



132 Interest on federal funds sold and other

397



124



86 Total interest income

34,669



35,943



24,473 Interest expense:















Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

1,117



1,238



1,145 Interest on time deposits

8,038



7,797



2,994 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt

1,921



1,929



925 Interest on other borrowed funds

81



662



793 Total interest expense

11,157



11,626



5,857 Net interest income

23,512



24,317



18,616 Provision for loan losses

824



357



1,695 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

22,688



23,960



16,921 Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees and other

934



1,222



640 Gain on sale of loans

813



3,120



1,125 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

827



899



137 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations

12



55



3 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

195



194



200 Gain on sale of fixed assets

—



6



— Gain on sale of securities

7



—



— Gain on sale of other real estate owned

11



—



—



2,799



5,496



2,105 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

7,801



8,169



4,916 Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,434



2,674



1,014 Data processing

974



1,219



511 Legal and professional

435



656



378 Office expenses

335



294



198 Marketing and business promotion

248



316



320 Insurance and regulatory assessments

172



284



223 Core deposit premium

384



385



76 OREO expenses/(income)

(1)



81



5 Merger expenses

154



15



348 Other expenses

850



806



665



13,786



14,899



8,654 Income before income taxes

11,701



14,557



10,372 Income tax expense

3,689



4,415



2,041 Net income $ 8,012

$ 10,142

$ 8,331

















Net income per share















Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.51

$ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.50

$ 0.48 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

20,067,847



20,074,651



16,641,166 Diluted

20,425,966



20,445,013



17,425,300

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income:









Interest and fees on loans $ 102,981

$ 63,651 Interest on interest-earning deposits

1,412



645 Interest on investment securities

1,976



1,722 Dividend income on FHLB stock

815



385 Interest on federal funds sold and other

634



530 Total interest income

107,818



66,933 Interest expense:









Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

3,649



2,845 Interest on time deposits

21,788



7,450 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt

5,783



2,758 Interest on other borrowed funds

2,857



992 Total interest expense

34,077



14,045 Net interest income

73,741



52,888 Provision for loan losses

1,731



2,579 Net interest income after provision for loans losses

72,010



50,309 Noninterest income:









Service charges, fees and other

2,976



1,551 Gain on sale of loans

6,131



5,025 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

2,566



164 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations

73



14 Unrealized gain on equity investments

147



— Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

580



598 Gain on sale of fixed assets

6



— Gain on sale of securities

7



— Gain on sale of other real estate owned

11



—



12,497



7,352 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

25,088



14,575 Occupancy and equipment expenses

7,360



2,640 Data processing

3,202



1,471 Legal and professional

1,516



1,058 Office expenses

965



561 Marketing and business promotion

926



785 Insurance and regulatory assessments

754



645 Amortization of intangibles

1,157



235 OREO expenses

161



12 Merger expenses

240



571 Other expenses

2,641



2,581



44,010



25,134 Income before income taxes

40,497



32,527 Income tax expense

11,963



5,913 Net income $ 28,534

$ 26,614











Net income per share









Basic $ 1.42

$ 1.62 Diluted $ 1.40

$ 1.54 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.26 Weighted-average common shares outstanding









Basic

20,063,479



16,379,211 Diluted

20,435,867



17,309,241