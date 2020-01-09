RBB Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 after the markets close on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 9265188. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 9265188, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 4, 2020.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and eight branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

