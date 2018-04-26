rbb Communications Launches Health Advisory Council

Donald Hannaford is a top reputation and brand communications counselor with more than three decades of experience serving global healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan, Pfizer and Sanofi.

Jeff Leebaw brings wide-ranging expertise in public relations and media relations, including strategic corporate communications, issues management, counseling, strategy, M&A, speechwriting and corporate initiatives.

John Bloomfield is a global healthcare communications strategist with three decades of healthcare and life sciences leadership experience.

Marc Monseau will provide expertise in digital and social strategy, executive speechwriting, developing creative narratives and content, media relations and issues management.

Robyn Reed Frenze is an award-winning communications consultant whose expertise includes reputation management and the closely related areas of crisis and issues management, media relations, influencer/stakeholder relations and thought leadership.

"These senior communications counselors will serve a fundamental role in expanding our healthcare practice to offer greater resources and opportunities to our clients, and growing rbb's international reach," said Lisa Ross, president and partner of rbb Communications. "Their deep expertise and relationships will be key in helping the firm achieve its long-term strategic growth plan."

To learn more about each of these individuals and the healthcare advisory council, please visit https://rbbcommunications.com/

