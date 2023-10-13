RBC announces additional $1 million donation to United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York, American Friends of Magen David Adom and Save the Children

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Building on the initial $250,000 CAD donation made yesterday, RBC today announced an additional donation of $1 million USD to United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York, American Friends of Magen David Adom and Save the Children. The donation includes contributions from the RBC Foundation USA (funded by RBC Capital Markets and RBC Wealth Management), Royal Bank of Canada and City National Bank.

The donation will provide added humanitarian and relief support, including emergency medical services, care for children in shelters, relocation support, trauma counselling and other activities as needs arise.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate online at ujafedny.org, afmda.org, savethechildren.org, jewishtoronto.com and redcross.ca. RBC branches across Canada will also be accepting donations to the Canadian Red Cross.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

