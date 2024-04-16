RBC Capital Markets launches RBC Clear™, a Cash Management solution that will focus on Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States

In collaboration with RBC Capital Markets' clients, RBC Clear™ reimagined Cash Management to create a seamless experience that puts clients in control of their working capital

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Capital Markets today announced the launch of RBC Clear™, an innovative Cash Management solution that will deliver a seamless cash management experience for Fortune 1000 corporations in the U.S.

The platform, which allows corporate treasurers to gain traceability and transparency of transaction lifecycles in near real time, offers several unique features, including:

Seamless onboarding – Simplifies a traditionally tedious process through the use of existing client information and an onboarding tracker.

– Simplifies a traditionally tedious process through the use of existing client information and an onboarding tracker. Enhanced transparency in payments – Offers near real-time status on payments.

– Offers near real-time status on payments. Proactive and customizable self-service – Provides optionality on how clients want to be updated on transactions through a digital-first solution.

– Provides optionality on how clients want to be updated on transactions through a digital-first solution. Enriched insights – Compiles and centralizes actionable insights of data to ease day-to-day management, reporting, etc.

"When we decided to explore building out a U.S. Cash Management business, we knew the client perspective was key in developing a solution that addressed existing pain points in the market," said Derek Neldner, CEO and group head, RBC Capital Markets. "Our client-first culture was a significant tool in building RBC Clear™ and through more than 150 conversations, we've developed a first-of-its-kind Cash Management experience."

"RBC Clear™ is the next generation of Cash Management platforms, which puts clients in control of their working capital and leverages today's technology to create a frictionless and unprecedented experience," said Kartik Kaushik, head of RBC Clear™. "Our team has worked diligently to reimagine existing Cash Management experiences, removing limitations like manual processes, physical paper documents, and numerous handoffs. Through client collaboration and innovative technology, we have created what we believe will be the future of Cash Management."

"We leveraged our substantial multi-year investment in next-generation delivery platforms to build this business," says Bruce Ross, group head, Technology & Operations, RBC. "With that foundation, we created a cloud-native platform that combines the technological innovations of a start-up with the safety and security of a trusted financial institution."

To learn more about RBC Clear™, please visit https://www.rbccm.com/en/expertise/rbcclear.

