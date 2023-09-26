RBC Dominion Securities Closes the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

26 Sep, 2023, 17:49 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Patrick McAllister, Manager, Equity Advisory & Portfolio Management, RBC, and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and recognize the RBC DS investment advisor network.

RBC DS investment advisors participated in TMX Connects, a key initiative within the TSX Company Services Corporate Access Program, providing a platform for direct engagement between listed issuers and retail capital.

Continue Reading
RBC DS Closes the Market Tuesday, September 26, 2023
RBC DS Closes the Market Tuesday, September 26, 2023

RBC Dominion Securities directly serves over 400,000 affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients across Canada with full-service investment management, wealth planning and banking solutions. RBC Dominion Securities is the largest wealth management firm in the country, backed by Canada's leading financial institution with more than 2,000 advisors. For more information, please visit RBC Dominion Securities.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

Odlum Brown Opens the Market

Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.