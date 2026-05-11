RBC Global Asset Management Recognized with Two Investor's Business Daily 2026 Best Mutual Funds Awards

RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund and RBC BlueBay Emerging Market Debt Fund Recognized for Benchmark-Beating Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. (RBC GAM-U.S.) announced today that two of its U.S. funds have been recognized among Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) 2026 Best Mutual Funds Awards, a recognition highlighting historically consistent investment performance.

The recognized funds are:

Of 818 U.S. taxable bond funds at least 10 years old, 287 of them won IBD Best Mutual Funds 2026 awards. The RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund received this award by delivering returns that exceeded the US High Yield Bond Morningstar category benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, over the past one-, three-, five-, and 10-year performance periods, as of December 31, 2025.

Of 86 international bond funds at least 10 years old, 63 of them won IBD Best Mutual Funds 2026 awards. The RBC BlueBay Emerging Market Debt Fund received this award by delivering returns that exceeded the US Fund Emerging Markets Bond Morningstar category benchmark, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index, over the past one-, three-, five-, and 10-year performance periods, as of December 31, 2025.

"This recognition reflects the commitment of our talented fixed income teams' focus on delivering strong, consistent results for our investors," said Stu Kedwell, Global Chief Investment Officer at RBC Global Asset Management. "We are proud of the teams' commitment to their process which has generated these results."

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About the IBD 2026 Awards

IBD's 11th annual Best Mutual Funds Awards evaluated 3,751 funds that are at least 10 years old. This year, 536 funds made the prestigious list—down from 946 last year—across 11 investment categories. The selection criteria emphasized funds that consistently beat their benchmarks.

The IBD 2026 Best Mutual Funds Awards were presented to RBC GAM on March 20.

More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://usmutualfunds.rbcgam.com/us/.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage more than $572 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Contact

Tony Catinella, [email protected]

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Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus or summary prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://dfinview.com/usrbcgam or request by calling 800.422.2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index measures the performance of global investment-grade fixed-income securities across multiple sectors, currencies, and geographies. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index measures the performance of U.S. investment-grade fixed-Income securities in government, asset-backed, and corporate debt markets. You cannot invest directly in an index.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds Trust. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)