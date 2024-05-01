RBC iShares Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The team at RBC iShares, led by Mark Neill, Managing Director and Head of RBC ETFs & Strategic Alliances at RBC Global Asset Management Inc., and Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of six RBC Target Maturity U.S. Corporate Bond ETFs, as well as RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF. These eight new ETFs will be managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

RBC Global Asset Management launched Canada's first suite of Target Maturity Bond ETFs in 2011, and since their inception, they have grown to over $3 billion in assets. With the introduction of these eight new solutions, RBC iShares is expanding one of its most popular and innovative suites of ETFs.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange