RBC Wealth Management - U.S. and City National Bank Announce $100,000 Donation to PowHERful, Soledad O'Brien's Women's Empowerment Foundation

In addition to the $100,000 donation, RBC Wealth Management – U.S. and City National Bank are partnering with Soledad O'Brien to bring her important message about empowering women clients and financial advisors, starting with two events in California in May. Additional events in Washington D.C., New York and Minneapolis will be held in the fall.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the important work of the PowHERful Foundation," said Kristen Kimmell, chief of staff at RBC Wealth Management-U.S. "By helping the young women of today reach their full potential, PowHERful is creating a pipeline of talent for female leadership."

RBC is known globally for its leadership in diversity and inclusion practices and plays a leading role in promoting board diversity in North America.

"RBC Wealth Management and City National Bank have a commitment to diversity and inclusion that dovetails with our work at PowHerful. Their support helps PowHerful connect young woman of every background to the tools and people who can help them secure a good education, a sound financial future, and opportunities in the workplace that once felt out of reach," said Soledad O'Brien.

About RBC Wealth Management – U.S.

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Capital Markets, LLC. is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $348 billion in total client assets with approximately 1,800 financial advisors operating in 200 locations in 40 states.

About PowHERful Foundation



The PowHERful Foundation is transforming lives - one young woman at a time, and gets young women to, and through, college by providing financial assistance, mentorship and wraparound support. In addition to its Summit Enrichment Series, PowHERful brings day-long conferences to major cities across the country, working in partnership with local community leaders, to effectuate positive change in the neighborhoods and communities of the young women it supports. Since 2011, PowHERful has supported 25 young women annually with college scholarships and its impact activities have reached over 4,000 young women and girls nationally.

