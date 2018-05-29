RBC Wealth Management - U.S. launches new digital alternative investments platform

Developed in partnership with Artivest, an award-winning alternative investment management and technology solutions provider, RBC Wealth Management's cloud-based investment platform gives financial advisors and their clients access to leading private equity and hedge funds across sectors, stages and styles. The platform also provides a streamlined process to complete the investment subscription process making it easier to bring alternatives into investors' portfolios.

"In today's volatile, yet innovative, global markets, alternative investments play an important role in building successful and diversified portfolios for high-net-worth investors," said Bryan Mullin, Head of alternative investments at RBC Wealth Management – U.S. "Through this new platform, our financial advisors have access to an even wider array of solutions to help meet the investment objectives and goals of their qualified clients."

Alternative investments have historically been difficult for financial advisors to offer to qualified clients for three primary reasons: high investment minimums; a tedious, paper-intensive subscription process; and non-transparent, inaccessible fund data. RBC Wealth Management entered into this arrangement with Artivest to address these barriers, bringing the benefits of alternatives to high-net-worth individuals; a streamlined, online subscription process, and accessible fund information and analytics.

Since launching the alternative investments platform, RBC Wealth Management has processed four times the number of investments compared to before the platform's launch, with no increases in their operations staff or expenses.

"Artivest is thrilled to help RBC Wealth Management expand their alternative investment offerings to financial advisors and high-net-worth clients," said James Waldinger, Founder and CEO of Artivest. "We look forward to our continued partnership as they continue to grow their alternative investments business."



About RBC Wealth Management-U.S.

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Capital Markets, LLC. is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $336 billion in total client assets with approximately 1,800 financial advisors operating in 200 locations in 40 states. For more information about RBC Wealth Management-U.S., visit http://www.rbcwealthmanagement.com/

About Artivest

An award-winning financial technology firm, Artivest is powering the future of alternative investing. The end-to-end Artivest platform connects a wider audience of qualified investors and their advisors with leading alternative investment strategies offered by top-ranked hedge fund, private equity, managed futures, and real asset managers across the globe. Artivest's customized, integrated, and streamlined solutions enable a seamless experience platform-wide, for affluent individuals, financial advisors, and asset management firms. In 2017, Artivest was named to CB Insight's "Fintech 250," which recognizes the top emerging financial technology firms in the world. For more information, please visit Artivest.co.

