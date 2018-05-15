RBC Wealth Management aims to build diverse advisor force with new Associate Financial Advisor Training Program

Maggie Russett will serve as the dedicated recruiter for the program, identifying and vetting AFA prospects – whether they be recent college graduates or people who have worked in other industries and are seeking second careers. Russett joins RBC Wealth Management from Patterson Companies, where she supported the corporate office in developing recruiting processes and identifying and evaluating new employees.

"In an industry where a large percentage of the current workforce is expected to retire within the next 10 years, attracting new talent to the business is critical to future growth," said Tom Sagissor, President of RBC Wealth Management-U.S. "With that in mind, we revamped our AFA program to allow entry level candidates or those who have had successful careers elsewhere and are looking for a change to find a home at RBC Wealth Management."

A new landing page on rbcwealthmanagement.com guides candidates through the application process, with exciting new videos that show why a career at RBC Wealth Management is a compelling move.

The enhanced program is designed not only to prepare new advisors for the role, but to train, mentor and support them in their careers with a variety of resources. The training program includes:

Over 20 online courses on products, processes, and tools.

A wealth planning and client experience specific curriculum to build deep relationships with clients.

50+ micro-learning videos on relationship-building skills that are easily accessible.

A one-on-one training coach.

Video role-play scenarios to help AFA participants develop confidence and expertise.

A formal one-on-one mentorship program.

An ongoing call series enabling AFAs to learn from industry experts and peers.

An intensive, week-long workshop focused on enhancing relationships, building resources and applying concepts learned.

"With the dynamic pace of change and complexity in the financial services industry, it's absolutely critical that we invest in building the next generation of financial advisors to serve our clients today, tomorrow and well into the future," Sagissor said.

About RBC Wealth Management – U.S.

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Capital Markets, LLC. is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $348 billion in total client assets with approximately 1,800 financial advisors operating in 200 locations in 40 states.

