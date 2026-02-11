RBC Wealth Management expands lifestyle services platform for ultra-high-net-worth clients

Three new providers have been added to the firm's RBC Echelon platform, which connects

clients with a curated network of specialty services and private wealth solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Wealth Management today announced the expansion of RBC Echelon, its premier platform for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, with the addition of three industry-leading lifestyle services providers: a luxury travel concierge, a premium collections storage and logistics specialist, and expanded fine art advisory to include collectibles and appraisal services. These additions bring the curated network to 16 carefully selected external providers.

RBC Wealth Management serves a wide range of UHNW clients, from individuals and multigenerational families to business owners, corporate executives, and sports and entertainment professionals. The firm's trusted financial advisors are backed by a dedicated team of strategists and the global resources of one of the world's strongest financial institutions, enabling them to deliver comprehensive solutions to support all aspects of a client's wealth and lifestyle.

"RBC Echelon is rooted in a singular focus: simplifying our clients' lives," said Angie O'Leary, Head of Wealth Strategies at RBC Wealth Management. "By expanding our network of trusted providers across a broad range of lifestyle categories, we remove the burden of research and due diligence so our clients can focus on what truly matters—their families, passions and legacies."

RBC Echelon's unparalleled commitment

The RBC Echelon platform reflects an evolution in private wealth management, unifying RBC Wealth Management's core capabilities—including estate planning strategy, investment management, access to private markets, and tailored banking and lending solutions—with specialized lifestyle services to address clients' complex priorities and goals. This integrated approach delivers a seamless client experience, consolidating wealth management and lifestyle support through a single, convenient access point.

The goal of RBC Echelon is to strengthen the firm's deep commitment to helping clients enjoy their lives, make a lasting impact and preserve their wealth for generations.

The lifestyle network is available for all RBC Wealth Management financial advisors to offer to clients, without the access restrictions that accompany many other UHNW service platforms. It includes industry-leading concierge and lifestyle management service providers across categories including:

Art advisory

Bespoke travel concierge services

Bill pay services

Cyber and personal security solutions

Donor-advised funds

Education consulting

Family dynamics consulting

Logistics and storage for art and luxury collectibles

Philanthropic consulting

Private aviation

Private health care

Property & casualty and risk management

Each provider undergoes a rigorous selection and vetting process, encompassing industry research, comprehensive due diligence, reference validation and negotiated preferential terms.

"RBC Echelon elevates the way we serve clients, deepening relationships beyond traditional wealth management," said Bill Ringham, Director of Private Wealth Solutions for RBC Wealth Management – U.S., who oversees the RBC Echelon platform. "We're empowering our advisors to become a family's trusted resource across every dimension of their personal and financial lives – from coordinating personal security for a child traveling abroad to managing their luxury sports car collection."

RBC Wealth Management expects to continue adding lifestyle service providers to its RBC Echelon network meet the evolving needs of clients.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management is a leading financial services company in the United States, delivering trusted advice and world-class wealth solutions to individuals, families and businesses. With 195 offices across 43 states, RBC Wealth Management supports the complex needs of high-net-worth clients through customized wealth planning, investment management, retirement planning and more. As part of RBC, a diversified global financial institution and one of the world's largest banks based on market capitalization, RBC Wealth Management offers the scale, resources and expertise to help clients achieve their financial goals. RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, registered investment adviser and Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. Learn more at rbcwm.com/en-us .

RBC Wealth Management is not affiliated with the companies participating in the RBC Echelon lifestyle services platform. RBC Wealth Management is not a licensed property or casualty insurance broker.

