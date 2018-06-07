RBC Wealth Management--U.S. increases investment in goals-based advice with new advisory infrastructure

Partnering with Envestnet, RBC Wealth Management—U.S. launched AdvisoryLink, a new infrastructure that will give advisors a more comprehensive view of a client's financial picture by consolidating their portfolio into a single desktop portal. The new platform also features more streamlined account opening process, better account management tools and the ability to consolidate multiple accounts into one.

"Over the past year, we've been focused on investing in technology and tools that strengthen the advisor-client relationship," said Ann Senne, Head of RBC Wealth Management's Advice and Solutions Group. "This new, state-of-the-art advisory infrastructure will help maximize the benefits of those previous investments and future ones as well."

In conjunction with the new platform, RBC Wealth Management—U.S. unveiled RBC Unified Portfolio, an enhanced unified managed account (UMA) that enables clients to add fixed income solutions and more than 200 strategist portfolios – managed by RBC Wealth Management's in-house experts and by third parties – to the mutual funds and ETFs already in their accounts. Also available are more than 4,000 individual mutual funds and approximately 2,000 individual exchange traded funds.

RBC Unified Portfolio will also give clients more transparent and competitive pricing and better insight into their daily account performance.

"With the launch of RBC Unified Portfolio we will be able to bring portfolio costs down by bringing most of the overlay portfolio management in-house," said Tracy Johnson, Director of Advisory Programs at RBC Wealth Management-U.S. "Those savings will be passed on to our clients."

The new UMA also features customized tax-management and allows greater ability for clients to deploy impact investing strategies through personal conviction overlay screens.

The rollout of AdvisoryLink and RBC Unified Portfolio comes one year after the launch of RBC WealthPlan, a customized wealth planning software that allows advisors to better help clients identify, quantify and prioritize their goals.

"Launching WealthPlan last year was an important first step in our push to help our advisors better understand their clients' needs, wants and wishes," Senne said. "With AdvisoryLink and RBC Unified Portfolio, we're going several steps further by giving them the tools they need to help clients achieve those goals as quickly and seamlessly as possible."

About RBC Wealth Management – U.S.

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Capital Markets, LLC. is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $336 billion in total client assets with approximately 1,800 financial advisors operating in 200 locations in 40 states.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rbc-wealth-managementus-increases-investment-in-goals-based-advice-with-new-advisory-infrastructure-300661201.html

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management - U.S.

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

