RBC welcomes professional golfer Shane Lowry as newest Team RBC ambassador

Shane Lowry to support RBC's long-standing commitment to golf through multi-year sponsorship

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC announced professional golfer Shane Lowry as its newest Team RBC brand ambassador, joining a world-class roster that embodies excellence, leadership and community. Lowry will wear the RBC shield for the first time today at the TGL Golf match in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He will also join the field for the 2026 RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open.

Lowry is one of the world's best golfers, with a 13-year career on the PGA TOUR that includes 33 top-ten finishes, three PGA TOUR wins and a standout achievement as the 2019 Open Championship winner. He also represented Europe at the Ryder Cup in 2021, 2023 and 2025, and Ireland at the Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"RBC's reputation as a top, global financial institution and their unwavering commitment to golf is something I deeply admire," said Shane Lowry, Team RBC ambassador. "Throughout my career on the PGA TOUR, I've seen how their insight and expertise makes them a partner I can trust as I establish and grow my legacy for me and my family. I'm thrilled to be the newest member of Team RBC and am proud to represent their brand on TOUR."

Team RBC is comprised of elite touring professionals on the PGA TOUR and LPGA TOUR, including Adam Hadwin, Alena Sharp, Brooke Henderson, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns and Taylor Pendrith. RBC is the title sponsor of two PGA TOUR events, the RBC Canadian Open and the RBC Heritage, and is a partner of the CPKC Women's Open on the LPGA TOUR.

"From supporting dozens of professional golfers through Team RBC, to introducing over 108,000 young people to the sport through RBC Community Junior Golf, RBC is proud to champion golf at all levels," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "Our Team RBC ambassadors represent the highest calibre of talent and inspire the next generation, making their platform an important part of RBC's long-standing dedication to helping attract new audiences to the game. As a fan-favourite player with an impressive career on the PGA TOUR, Shane Lowry is an exceptional addition, and we're thrilled to partner with him in the years to come."

RBC's commitment to golf also extends to helping grow the game at the amateur and grassroots levels, as well as benefiting community organizations. Through its title tournaments, RBC has helped Golf Canada and the Heritage Classic Foundation raise more than $56 million for local charities across North America. In partnership with Golf Canada, RBC Community Junior Golf, has introduced young people across Canada to the sport through First Tee – Canada and Youth on Course programming. RBC is also a proud partner of Golf Canada's National Team program and the Golf Canada Foundation.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

Media contact:

Fiona Anderson, RBC, [email protected]

SOURCE RBC