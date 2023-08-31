RōBEX Names Seasoned Automation Executive Corwin Carson as Chief Commercial Officer

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RōBEX LLC ("RōBEX"), a precision integrator of industrial robots, announced the appointment of Corwin Carson as Chief Commercial Officer. Carson joined the board of directors at RōBEX earlier this year and with this announcement has taken a full-time role on the executive team. This move comes on the heels of the hiring of a new CEO for RōBEX, David Carr, in Q2 and highlights meaningful investments being made across the business.

"I've known Corwin through our board and am convinced he's the ideal candidate for this role. He brings deep sector knowledge, a truly growth mindset and a drive and style that will make him a terrific fit with the team," said David Carr, CEO of RōBEX.

Carson has been a leader in the robotics and automation field for the last 20 years, having held a variety of C-level positions, including CEO and CRO, and progressive sales leadership positions throughout his career. Most recently, he was the CEO of United Robotics Group Americas, a platform for uniting young service robotics companies by bundling hardware and software expertise. Previously, he was president at QComp Technologies, an automation and robotics integration company, and before that, he was vice president at JR Automation, a robotics system integrator. Carson specializes in go-to market and sales strategy, as well as growing sub-scale automation and robotics companies.

"During my time on the board, I've come to know the business well at RōBEX. The merging of the RōBEX platform, including the acquisition of +Vantage Corporation and Mid-State Engineering, offers global manufacturers an automation powerhouse with unique strengths to serve a wide variety of industries. We are in a strong position to accelerate our growth in the market, and I look forward to joining the RōBEX leadership team," said Carson.

RōBEX is a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners. With the addition of Carson to the RōBEX management team, Angeles is taking another step in its strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.

About RōBEX
RōBEX LLC began as a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Along with the acquisition of +Vantage Corporation and Mid-State Engineering, RōBEX has distinguished itself as a market leader in diverse automation and robotic system integration solutions, including advanced material handling and assembly, vision-guided picking, packing, and palletizing, as well as test and inspection, within several key industries such as automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, consumer goods, and medical. The company leverages its expertise to bring value to customers through industrial automation and robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, visit https://robex.us/.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC
Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm's investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com

