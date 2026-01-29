RBFCU, True Sky Federal Credit Union Boards Approve Merger Agreement

Storied Credit Unions with Shared Roots in Aviation are Taking Flight Together

LIVE OAK, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors at both Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) and True Sky Federal Credit Union ("True Sky") have unanimously approved, and entered into, a definitive merger.

With regulatory and True Sky membership approvals expected in early 2026, True Sky and RBFCU will come together, retaining the RBFCU name.

Through this merger, RBFCU and True Sky will continue their commitment to the core beliefs that make credit unions stand apart from other financial institutions, while providing increased accessibility and financial soundness for members throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

True Sky is located in Oklahoma City, established in 1946 by the forerunner of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It has since grown to serve more than 64,000 members at 14 branches in the greater Oklahoma City area, with assets exceeding $799 million.

RBFCU is based in the San Antonio-area community of Live Oak, established in 1952 on Randolph AFB. With assets exceeding $19 billion, RBFCU serves more than 1.1 million members at 64 branches throughout Texas.

RBFCU President/CEO Mark Sekula said the combined credit union will bring more value, support and enhanced industry-leading financial services both institutions have championed for more than 70 years.

"We are combining our shared heritage in aviation and spirit of people helping people to provide more value and support to our members," Sekula said. "Our deep roots in the Southwest and foundations in civilian and military aviation give us the opportunity to provide even more financial soundness and resources to our members and communities, grounded in a shared history and culture. We are thrilled to take flight together."

