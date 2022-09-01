RBG for SOS: ONLINE AUCTION OF ITEMS FROM ESTATE OF ASSOCIATE JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG WILL FUND NEW ENDOWMENT TO BENEFIT SOS CHILDREN'S VILLAGES

Justice Ginsburg's legacy of education and empowerment is honored in new campaign to support children and families in need

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Children's Villages , the world's largest organization dedicated to caring for children without parental care or who are at risk of losing it, announces the auction of items from the estate of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) to benefit programs that align with her values, supporting education and family economic empowerment. Following the Justice's death, items from her personal estate were donated to SOS Children's Villages and will now be auctioned off to establish The RBG Endowment Fund .

One of Justice Ginsburg’s famous collars, embroidered with “It’s not sacrifice, it’s family,” a quote from her late husband, Marty Ginsburg, will be auctioned by Bonhams to help establish The RBG Endowment Fund for SOS Children’s Villages.

Justice Ginsburg donated a portion of her 2019 Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture to SOS Children's Villages USA. Her European heritage and experiences also connect her to SOS Children's Villages across the globe including Austria, Sweden and Ukraine.

Bonhams, one of the world's most renowned auctioneers of fine art and collectibles, will host the online auction of nearly 100 personal items from Justice Ginsburg's collection. This auction will be the final public offering from her personal estate, presenting a rare opportunity to own historic items and signature fashion pieces, most notably an embroidered collar, gold beaded collar, embroidered shawl, lace gloves and a wooden gavel. The online auction will be open for bidding on www.bonhams.com for 10 days from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 16.

SOS Children's Villages USA will celebrate and honor the life of Justice Ginsburg throughout the online auction period on its social media channels with tributes from friends and supporters far and wide, encouraging people from all walks of life to express what Justice Ginsburg has meant to them. Visit Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn to follow along. The culmination of the auction period will coincide with Constitution Day (Sept. 17) and mark the second anniversary of Justice Ginsburg's passing (Sept. 18).

"SOS Children's Villages is humbled by the patronage of such an iconic figure. Justice Ginsburg worked long and passionately for her values," says Cameron Schmidt, Chairman of the SOS Children's Villages USA Board of Directors. "We hope her inspiring example will encourage engagement in this campaign and support from her admirers to continue her legacy of caring for those in need—in our case, millions of vulnerable children around the globe."

The RBG Endowment Fund will be governed by a dedicated committee composed of SOS Children's Villages USA leadership, members of Justice Ginsburg's family and others as invited. Each year, 5.5% of The RBG Endowment Fund will be directed to one or more specific programs in the SOS Children's Villages portfolio. Non-political and non-sectarian, SOS Children's Villages' holistic programs are designed to ensure sustained impact and focus on children and their families across all aspects of life, as well as strengthening the communities in which they live.

"RBG wanted everyone to be empowered by education and a solid family foundation," says Patrice Michaels, Justice Ginsburg's daughter-in-law and member of the SOS Children's Villages USA Advisory Board. "The RBG Endowment Fund will continue her legacy of trailblazing service for years to come, fortifying the people and systems that support the next generation of notorious thinkers and doers."

Visit The RBG Endowment Fund to learn more and donate.

About SOS Children's Villages

Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages is the world's largest organization focused on ensuring that children and young people without parental care—or who are at risk of losing it—grow up with the care, relationships and support they need to become their strongest selves. SOS Children's Villages builds loving, stable families for vulnerable children in 138 countries and territories. In addition to providing family-based care for children who would otherwise grow up alone, SOS Children's Villages supports vulnerable families so children can stay with their caregivers and helps youth navigate the road to adulthood. Through family strengthening programs, long-term care for children, education, job skills training and emergency relief efforts, SOS Children's Villages provides life-changing support to more than one million children and families worldwide each year. Visit www.sos-usa.org to learn more.

About Bonhams

Bonhams, founded in 1793, is one of the world's largest and most renowned auctioneers, offering fine art and collectables, motor cars and a luxury division, including jewelry, watches, wine and whisky. The main salerooms are in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Hong Kong, with auctions also held in Knightsbridge, Edinburgh and Sydney. With a worldwide network of offices and regional representatives in 22 countries, Bonhams offers advice and valuation services in 53 specialist areas. For a full list of forthcoming auctions, plus details of Bonhams specialist departments, please visit www.bonhams.com .

