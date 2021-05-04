RBH Hospitality Management Selects StayNTouch's Guest-Centric PMS for their 4 Fragrance Group Properties

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RBH Hospitality Management, a UK based hospitality management company which manages over 45 properties across the UK, has selected StayNTouch Cloud PMS and Contactless Solutions for their four Fragrance Group properties totaling over 400 rooms.

RBH specializes in full-service management for luxury assets and chose StayNTouch's guest-centric PMS because they wanted a dynamic and mobile platform that could unburden their staff, drive profitability, and empower their guests with a seamless and digital experience.

Vibhu Gaind, the Chief Information Officer of RBH, said, "We felt that the StayNTouch guest-centric model was an optimal fit for the Fragrance Group's near-term guest and staff needs and allows for long term innovation. Having a mobile and flexible PMS platform enables staff to be more efficient with day-to-day tasks, and ultimately put more focus on delivering better service to the guest. We also loved the ability to drive room upgrades and ancillary revenue with automated triggers".

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer of StayNTouch replied, "RBH is looking to create a guest-centric experience through operational efficiency and technological flexibility. Today's digital traveler expects choice, convenience, and personalization and our guest-facing technology enables the experience those travelers desire."

About RBH Hospitality Management

RBH is one of the UK's leading independent hotel management companies, with a portfolio of more than 45 hotels, from full-service country retreat hotels to city-center hotels properties. With offices in both London and Glasgow and an expert team of over 100 hotel specialists, RBH works with businesses all around the UK, helping to maximize return for existing hotel owners, as well as building and developing new hotels since 1997. For the past 20 years, partnerships with some of the most prestigious international hotel brands have included Hilton Hotels & Resorts, IHG, Accor, Wyndham Worldwide and Marriott International.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a native cloud and easy-to-use hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

