R.B.I. Baseball 19 Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Beginning Today

Beginning today, baseball and video game fans around the world have access to a fun, fast-paced way to expand their Major League Baseball experiences with the cross-console launch of R.B.I. Baseball 19, the sixth edition of the iconic arcade baseball game franchise. With Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on its cover, R.B.I. Baseball 19 is available as a digital download and at participating retailers now for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch™ system.

NEW: LIMITED EDITION R.B.I. BASEBALL 19 TOPPS CARDS AT WALMART

This year, for the first time ever, Major League Baseball and Topps have partnered to offer a limited edition R.B.I. Baseball 19 Topps gift baseball card pack, available with purchase of this year's game at participating Walmart stores. The packs will be included in specially marked boxes of R.B.I. Baseball 19 for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch only and will feature Bregman, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays, R.B.I. Baseball 19 Canada cover athlete), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves), Khris Davis (Oakland Athletics), Jack Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals), Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees), and Justin Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers). Available only while supplies last.

XBOX ONE X SWEEPSTAKES

To commemorate this year's game launch, the earliest launch date since the franchise was returned by Major League Baseball in 2014, fans will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win custom R.B.I. Baseball 19 Opening Day Xbox One X consoles and matching Xbox Wireless Controllers, specially branded for all 30 MLB Clubs. Fans may follow @RBIGame for the launch date and complete details.

THE R.B.I. GAME EXPERIENCE

As developed exclusively by the award-winning MLB Games & VR team, this year's game builds on its original foundation of matching arcade baseball action with an incredible depth of features, including hundreds of new animations, updated player models, official MLB uniforms for every team, additional gear and equipment options, improved ball physics and amplified ballpark environments. Each feature and functionality added to the game improves the fan experience, bringing them closer to the game of baseball in new ways, while remaining true to the franchise's core identity principles loved by millions –easy-to-use controls for fast-paced and fun gameplay.

2019 GAMEPLAY FEATURES:

Your Franchise with Total Flexibility: Develop and manage your MLB squad across multiple seasons by adding at the trade deadline, signing free agents, calling up prospects and even taking advantage of newly added two-way players.

Develop and manage your MLB squad across multiple seasons by adding at the trade deadline, signing free agents, calling up prospects and even taking advantage of newly added two-way players. Fashion Sense : Every official 2019 uniform for all 30 teams and more gear & equipment options than ever before.

: Every official 2019 uniform for all 30 teams and more gear & equipment options than ever before. Authentic MLB Players: Updated player models including over 350 redesigned likenesses, hundreds of new animations, more realistic player movements and reactions to deliver a whole new level of authenticity.

Updated player models including over 350 redesigned likenesses, hundreds of new animations, more realistic player movements and reactions to deliver a whole new level of authenticity. Revamped Physics: Reengineered ball physics bring realism to every pitch, hit, and play.

Reengineered ball physics bring realism to every pitch, hit, and play. Legends & Legend Teams: Play as 165+ all-time greats. All-new Legends Teams available for play on Exhibition Mode and Friendly Online matches.

Play as 165+ all-time greats. All-new Legends Teams available for play on Exhibition Mode and Friendly Online matches. Stunning Environments: Amplified lighting, textures, cinematic sequences and 3-D crowd system in all 30 ballparks.

Amplified lighting, textures, cinematic sequences and 3-D crowd system in all 30 ballparks. Home Run Derby, Your Way: Pick any MLB player or MLB Legend, compete in any MLB ballpark and customize a bracket for the ultimate Derby showdown.

Pick any MLB player or MLB Legend, compete in any MLB ballpark and customize a bracket for the ultimate Derby showdown. Online Multiplayer: Play ranked and friendly exhibition games with friends and the rest of the world.

Play ranked and friendly exhibition games with friends and the rest of the world. Bigger and Better Soundtrack: A new soundtrack with music from popular artists including OneRepublic, CHVRCHES, Greta Van Fleet , and many more!

A new soundtrack with music from popular artists including OneRepublic, CHVRCHES, , and many more! Weekly Stats & Roster Updates: Stay up-to-date with weekly roster updates throughout the regular season with performance-based statistical tuning.

R.B.I. Baseball 19 is officially licensed by MLB and MLBPA. A mobile version of the game also will be available via the Apple App Store and Google Play. Specific launch dates for mobile will be announced when available. The game will retail for $29.99 (U.S.) on consoles and $6.99 (U.S.) on smartphones and tablets.

* Feature implementation may vary by platform. For more information, please visit rbigame.com and follow @RBIGame.

OFFICIALLY LICENSED PRODUCT OF MLBPA

MLBPA trademarks and copyrighted works, including the MLBPA logo, and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without MLBPA's written consent. Visit MLBPLAYERS.com. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

