RBI Named Finalist at 2025 IMN Single-Family Rental Industry Awards

Chief Lending Officer Andres Saias Also Recognized as 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Emerging Star

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBI Private Lending today announced it was named a Top 5 finalist in two categories at the IMN Single-Family Rental (SFR) Industry Awards, which took place on December 1, 2025. In Scottsdale, Arizona: BTR/Construction Lender of the Year and Fix & Flip/DSCR Lender of the Year. The recognitions underscore RBI's expanding influence across construction and investor lending, and reflect a year marked by growth, innovation, and a continued focus on client success.

Andres Saias, Chief Lending Officer, RBI Private Lending

"Being recognized by IMN reinforces the value of the work our team has done to strengthen our programs, enhance our processes, and support investors at every stage of their projects," said Ernesto Rostoker, CEO of RBI Private Lending. "It's a meaningful milestone for our organization and a powerful motivator to keep raising the bar."

The SFR Industry Awards recognize companies shaping the future of rental housing. The BTR/Construction Lender of the Year award evaluates lenders based on origination volume, creative deal structures, and execution in build-to-rent and construction financing. The Fix & Flip/DSCR Lender of the Year category highlights performance in value-add and rental loan products, particularly amid shifting interest rate environments.

The awards are hosted annually by IMN, the country's premier real estate events platform and a brand of Informa, a leading international events, digital services, and academic research group, and global authority with over 30 years of experience. Informa is publicly traded and recognized for maintaining standards of excellence in the financial and real estate industries through its events and conferences.

RBI's finalist placement in both categories underscores its ability to support real estate investors throughout the entire investment cycle – from acquisition and renovation to stabilization, leasing, and long-term portfolio growth.

In addition, Andres Saias, RBI's Chief Lending Officer, has been named a 2026 Top Emerging Star by Scotsman Guide, which recognizes standout lending professionals under 40 who are driving innovation and progress across the mortgage industry. A seasoned real estate finance leader, Saias has played a key role in RBI's growth and program expansion since joining the firm in 2015.

"We are extremely proud of Andres and pleased to see his talent, expertise, and impact recognized on a national stage," Rostoker added. "He is helping redefine what's possible in private lending and setting the pace for the next generation of industry leaders."

About RBI Private Lending

RBI Private Lending delivers fast, flexible, and investor-focused financing solutions through its Fix and Flip, DSCR/Rental, Construction, and Bridge loan programs. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, RBI combines deep market expertise with a growing national footprint, supporting real estate investors, developers, and operators with capital designed to help them compete, grow, and scale. Known for its transparency and a client-first approach, RBI has become a trusted partner across the single-family rental and investor lending landscape.

