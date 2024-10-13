RBLX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Roblox Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox" or "the Company") (NYSE: RBLX). Investors who purchased Roblox securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/RBLX.

Investigation Details

On October 8, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report about Roblox and alleged that the Company massively overstated its Daily Active Users by up to 42% and overstated its engagement hours. The report also alleged that the Company exposed minors to predators, grooming, and unsafe interactions. Following this news, Roblox stock price dropped, thereby damaging investors.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Roblox securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/RBLX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

