RBLX Investor Alert: HBSS Investigating Claims Against Roblox (RBLX) In Pending Securities Class Action Over Alleged Misleading Statements Regarding Age-Check Rollout Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating claims alleged in a pending securities class action suit against Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) and its management following disclosures that the company's age verification rollout caused significant, undisclosed friction to its user growth and platform engagement.

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The firm's investigation focuses on the suit's claims that Defendants misled investors regarding the operational consequences of the safety-focused initiatives the company had purportedly implemented.

Allegations Concerning Age Verification and Growth:

The suit follows a sharp decline in Roblox's share price on May 1, 2026, after the company reported its Q1 2026 financial results. The core allegations, which have emerged in recently filed complaint against the company, contend that Roblox failed to disclose that its age-check rollout:

Reduced Platform Engagement: The age verification features hindered on-platform communication, leading to a decline in user interaction.

The age verification features hindered on-platform communication, leading to a decline in user interaction. Negatively Impacted Organic Growth: The friction caused by these features resulted in lower app store ratings and a corresponding reduction in organic user sign-ups.

The friction caused by these features resulted in lower app store ratings and a corresponding reduction in organic user sign-ups. Misrepresented Growth Potential: Throughout the class period (October 30, 2025 – April 30, 2026), Roblox characterized the rollout as a "gold standard" implementation while allegedly knowing it would lead to a significant slowdown in user growth.

Key Disclosures and Market Impact

April 30, 2026 : Roblox revealed a steep deceleration in year-over-year and sequential DAU growth, slashed its 2026 revenue guidance and severely cut its 2026 bookings growth. The company blamed its dismal results on just 51% of Roblox global DAUs having age checked. The company further revealed that "as a result of age check […] we have seen a reduction in app store ratings, and we believe this may be contributing to a reduction in organic sign-ups that typically flow from app stores." Roblox also said its lowered prospects are the result of "continued friction" resulting from the age-check rollout.

: Roblox revealed a steep deceleration in year-over-year and sequential growth, slashed its 2026 revenue guidance and severely cut its 2026 bookings growth. The company blamed its dismal results on just 51% of Roblox global DAUs having age checked. The company further revealed that "as a result of age check […] we have seen a reduction in app store ratings, and we believe this may be contributing to a reduction in organic sign-ups that typically flow from app stores." Roblox also said its lowered prospects are the result of "continued friction" resulting from the age-check rollout. Market Correction: The news caused Roblox shares to fall $10.13, or approximately 18.33%, on May 1, 2026, erasing over $6.7 billion in market capitalization.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

"We're focused on when Roblox and its management knew of the adverse consequences of the age-check rollout and whether they intentionally misled investors about it," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Investor Rights and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Hagens Berman is currently evaluating the claims alleged in the suit brought on behalf of a putative class of investors who purchased Roblox securities between October 30, 2025, and April 30, 2026. If you suffered financial losses on RBLX during the class period, you are encouraged to contact our office to learn more about your legal rights and the ongoing class action litigation. The court-imposed deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is August 7, 2026.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Roblox case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Roblox should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP