RBMA Announces Board of Directors and Officers for 2018-2019

For the year covering April 2018 to April 2019, Christie James, MS, FRBMA, succeeds Thomas C. Dickerson, Ed.D., FACHE, as president of the RBMA board of directors. Ms. James brings nearly 30 years of radiology practice management and revenue cycle management leadership experience, which includes working for academic and private radiology practices. She is past chair of the RBMA Programs Committee and Payor Relations Committee, as well as past president of the RBMA New England Chapter. In addition, her previous service to the board includes being the board secretary, treasurer and president-elect. Ms. James is operations manager for Revenue Cycle Management at Massachusetts General Physicians Organizaton.

Dr. Dickerson the chief executive officer for Clinical Radiologists, S.C., in Springfield, Ill., continues his service to the board as immediate past president.

Sarah Mountford, RCC, CPC, FRBMA is the new RBMA president-elect. She previously served on the board as secretary and parliamentarian, and before that as the board treasurer. Ms. Mountford is a client services manager for Zotec Partners, Carmel, Indiana and has more than 15 years of experience in radiology billing and practice management. She is also past chair of both the Bylaws and Finance Committees, and has served on the Programs Committee.

Michael Langenberg, CPA, was re-elected for a second year as board treasurer. Mr. Langenberg helps lead Association of University Radiologists, PC, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has worked on the RBMA Alternative Payment Models Task Force, the Payor Relations Committee and the Information Technology Task Force.

Tim Barrett, CPA, was elected board secretary/parliamentarian. He has 35 years of business management experience and helps lead Radiology Associates, LLC, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a member of the RBMA, he has served on the Finance Committee, Data Committee and as Chair of the Chapter Committee.

Serving alongside RBMA's new officers, the rest of the 2018-2019 board directors at large includes:

Pam Kassing , MPA, RCC, FRBMA, senior economic advisor for the American College of Radiology in Washington, D.C. , is the board's new ACR director responsible for communication and coordination between the RBMA and ACR. Ms. Kassing has been a member of the RBMA for over 15 years and a senior director and advisor to the ACR for more than 30 years.

, MPA, RCC, FRBMA, senior economic advisor for the American College of Radiology in , is the board's new ACR director responsible for communication and coordination between the RBMA and ACR. Ms. Kassing has been a member of the RBMA for over 15 years and a senior director and advisor to the ACR for more than 30 years. Michael Gonzales , FRBMA, director of Client Relations at PBS West — Professional Billing Services in Reno, Nev.

, FRBMA, director of Client Relations at PBS West — Professional Billing Services in Thomas Greeson , JD, MBA, FRBMA, a partner at Reed Smith LLP in McLean, Va. , and past recipient of both the RBMA's Calhoun Award and President's Award.

, JD, MBA, FRBMA, a partner at Reed Smith LLP in , and past recipient of both the RBMA's Calhoun Award and President's Award. Carol Hamilton , MBA, SPHR, FACMPE, FRBMA, chief administrative officer at West County Radiological Group, Inc., in St. Louis, Mo.

, MBA, SPHR, FACMPE, FRBMA, chief administrative officer at West County Radiological Group, Inc., in Jennifer Kroken , MBA, a consultant at Healthcare Resource Providers in Lewisville, Tex.

, MBA, a consultant at Healthcare Resource Providers in Parke Keith , chief development officer at Radiology of Huntsville in Huntsville, Ala.

, chief development officer at Radiology of in Charles McRae , MBA, chief executive officer at Columbus Radiology Corporation in Columbus, Ohio

, MBA, chief executive officer at Columbus Radiology Corporation in Shannon Wilson , marketing manager at Bay Imaging Consultants Medical Group in Walnut Creek, Calif.

About RBMA

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession's future.

