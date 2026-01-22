RBN Rewards Launches Rewarded Rate™ Offering Lower Mortgage Rates for Home Buyers Using a Participating Real Estate Agent

New initiative is part of RBN Rewards' broader platform that turns buying or selling a home into long-term financial and lifestyle benefits

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBN Rewards, the global real estate rewards platform, has launched Rewarded Rate™, a first-of-its-kind program that allows home buyers to use reward points earned from a real estate transaction to meaningfully reduce their mortgage interest rate.

Rewarded Rate™ is one of several ways clients can benefit from the RBN Rewards platform, which partners with top-performing, vetted real estate agents to give buyers and sellers reward points when they complete a home transaction. Customers who work with an RBN Participating Agent earn points tied to the value of their property transaction. Those points can be redeemed across travel, luxury experiences, home-related benefits — and now, significant mortgage savings.

"While most home buyers and sellers fixate on price and interest rates, very few give much thought to selecting the right real estate agent," said Kipp Lassetter, CEO of RBN Rewards. "Our network connects customers with top-tier, high-performing agents who deliver exceptional results. Credit cards offer incremental rewards for everyday purchases, but RBN Rewards offers points for the largest transaction most people make in their lifetime. Now, those who purchase a home through our platform can benefit every month from a lower mortgage rate."

With Rewarded Rate™, customers can choose to redeem RBN Rewards points to lower their mortgage loan interest rate. When used to lower their interest rate, RBN Rewards points can have a value up to 15 cents per point, providing homeowners with tangible mortgage savings every month.

Rewarded Rate™ is available exclusively to home buyers represented by an RBN Participating Agent, who are selected based on performance, market expertise, and client satisfaction. These are the only professionals able to offer access to RBN Rewards' full benefits ecosystem.

As property ownership costs continue to rise, RBN Rewards represents an innovative new approach to the residential real estate market, offering meaningful financial rewards and lifestyle benefits to home buyers and sellers.

About RBN Rewards

Founded in 2019, RBN is an innovative referral network that delivers rewards for those involved in high value real estate transactions. By offering points on property purchases and sales, RBN turns one of life's biggest investments into tangible benefits. RBN specializes in luxury residential transactions and offers a personalized client-agent matching process as well as in-house concierge to provide VIP travel advisory and booking services.

RBN participating agents are the best in the business. Quality, vetted professionals from the most reputable local and international brokerages. They are selected based on performance metrics, luxury market knowledge and client satisfaction. RBN rewards include home furnishings, travel, automotive, luxury shopping, events, boat charter and air charter. RBN Reward points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to Virgin Red, which opens the door to premium travel with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Voyages and their affiliates.

In 2026 RBN launched Rewarded Rate™ enabling customers to use points to meaningfully reduce their mortgage interest rate. To learn more, visit: www.rbnrewards.com

