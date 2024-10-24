RBW EV Cars Marks Global Launch of its Spirit EV Systems Integration Business

Spirit EV is an EV Design, Build and Integration Engineering House, Specialising in Automotive Electrification Services

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW EV Cars, the U.S. and UK's only manufacturer of new, hand-crafted British classic electric sports cars, has announced the launch of Spirit EV, its new EV business to business company, encompassing its proprietary powertrain under the same name. Spirit EV's patented system powers the RBW Roadster and GT models. Based at RBW's global headquarters in Lichfield, England, and the forthcoming technical center in Danville, Virginia, the newly established Automotive Centre's of Excellence will house Spirit EV. It will provide EV services to both new and established car builders who are entering the EV space, with the option to outsource either individual components or entire plans to integrate and build electric vehicles (EVs), which require extensive engineering expertise to meet safety regulations and government compliance.

An illustration of the patented Spirit EV system that can be integrated into any new or classic car body. (PRNewsfoto/RBW EV Cars)

This launch of Spirit EV follows RBW's recent introduction of its first left-hand drive GT and Roadster models in the U.S., along with the opening of a new manufacturing factory in Danville, Virginia, expected to be operational by February 2025.

For the past seven years, the highly experienced Spirit EV technical team has been designing, testing, and certifying the EV powertrain used in RBW EV Cars' Roadster and GT models, which feature a front-mounted battery and a patented rear subframe-integrated EV powertrain. This expertise is now available to the wider automotive industry, led by Neil Heslington, a renowned expert in electric vehicle integration. Heslington, with over 44 years of tier-one automotive experience, has played a key role in developing and certifying some of the earliest consumer, commercial, racing and EV projects globally, including work for Audi, General Motors, Jaguarsport, Mercedes McLaren, especially bringing the first 2500 Smart EV Cars from design to production for Daimler Benz in 2008. Before joining Spirit EV, Neil was Managing Director for Continental Engineering Services where several Spirit EV engineering team members also worked.

"Spirit EV, takes all the learning from a highly experienced and talented EV Team, and produces a safe, agile EV service to businesses' said Peter Swain, CEO of RBW EV Cars. "My extensive experience in launching a new electric vehicle platform underscores that it's not an overnight process; it took six years and requires meticulous planning, deep understanding, and careful attention to detail at every stage. Our Spirit EV team exemplifies these principles, with a wealth of knowledge and expertise. We have a highly skilled group ready to deliver safe and agile electric vehicle solutions for businesses."

The Unique Advantage of the Spirit EV System

Unlike other EV systems, Spirit EV integrates the drivetrain within the vehicle's rear subframe, significantly reducing the stress on the vehicle's body. This minimises the risk of compromising safety and structural integrity. Additionally, the placement of the battery and drivetrain allows for rear-wheel drive and a rare 50:50 weight distribution, offering superior handling. The system is designed to be adaptable for other vehicle variants while maintaining these benefits.

Neil Heslington, Chief Operating Officer at Spirit EV. added, "The demand for replacing petrol engines with EV systems is growing globally. Spirit EV provides the tools, expertise, and resources to businesses to safely and efficiently integrate EV systems into their cars."

Spirit EV: The Art of Vehicle Electrification

Spirit is a fully compliant EV design, testing, and production company. It allows businesses to outsource any part of their EV project or the entire process, offering expertise from initial development to production. Spirit EV's engineering team treats each project as a unique, custom piece of art, thanks to the specialised level of customization required for electrification.

Spirit EV is REG 100 approved and works to ISO 9001, enabling faster project completion. By partnering with Spirit EV, clients can save up to 80% in time and cost for their EV projects. The Spirit EV Accredited Automotive Development Programme offers a structured development process, from prototype builds to manufacturing in the UK and U.S., with after-sales support included. To learn more, visit www.spiritev.com.

Spirit EV System on Display at SEMA 2024

The new Spirit EV System will be on full display at RBW EV Cars' booth #24515 located in the Central Hall within the Las Vegas Convention Center during SEMA 2024 (Nov. 5th – 8th). Additionally, on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at 3:00 p.m. local time, RBW and Spirit EV founder, Peter Swain, will give a presentation about EV system integrity at the FutureTech Live Education stage (located in the Special EV Area within the Central Hall; booth #24401). Finally, on Thursday, Nov. 7th at 11:00 a.m. local time, a press conference will occur at RBW's booth that will highlight Spirit EV and its new EV system.

About Spirit EV

Spirit EV, led by automotive industry veteran Neil Heslington, is a specialised EV design, build and integration company offering its proprietary EV powertrain system. Based in the UK's Midlands Growth Corridor with a U.S. factory opening in Danville, Virginia in 2025, Spirit EV provides car builders the ability to outsource parts or entire EV projects, while ensuring compliance and safety.

Media, Investor and Analyst Contact:



David Splivalo

Head of Global Communications

Spirit EV

+1.650.448.9737

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539722/Spirit_EV_Integration.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539723/Spirit_EV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE RBW EV Cars