RC Capital Completes Growth Equity Investment in James River Cardiology to Form Aligned Cardiovascular Partners

News provided by

RC Capital

14 Jun, 2023, 09:40 ET

RICHMOND, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Capital ("RCC"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has closed a growth investment in James River Cardiology ("JRC") to form Aligned Cardiovascular Partners ("AlignedCardio").

AlignedCardio brings together leading cardiovascular physicians who share a common vision: to deliver the highest quality patient care while improving access to innovative cardiovascular solutions that effect positive change in the healthcare system for payors.  AlignedCardio will bring a collaborative approach to its partner clinicians with a focus on enabling their individual practice goals while also providing the full suite of support services and practice development capabilities.  Rob Jardeleza, a cardiology sector veteran with extensive expertise developing ancillary services in cardiovascular medicine in the outpatient setting and in partnership with hospital systems, will join AlignedCardio as CEO.

Founded by Dr. Mitesh Amin, James River Cardiology has established a strong presence and has been the fastest growing practice in the cardiovascular care sector across the greater Richmond market. James River Cardiology operates across six clinics in and around the greater Richmond market and maintains a firm commitment to growth, improving patient access and to excellence in patient care.

"We're excited to partner with RC Capital who brings to bear an impressive track record of successfully building market leading platforms that empower providers to concentrate on enhancing patient care and outcomes," says Dr. Amin. "Finding a partner who appreciated our relentless dedication to clinically differentiated and consistent patient care was of utmost importance to the James River Cardiology team. We are thrilled to have found that with RCC."  

Rob Heimann and Vitaly Goldfeder from RC Capital will join the AlignedCardio Board of Directors in conjunction with the growth investment. "We believe that AlignedCardio's innovative approach will enable our partner clinicians to deliver the highest-quality cardiovascular care to the Richmond community and beyond," says Heimann, Managing Partner at RCC.  "We are honored to partner with Dr. Amin and James River Cardiology.  RCC's investment reflects our confidence in the exceptional vison, leadership and clinical expertise of the James River team," Goldfeder added.

About RC Capital
RCC is a healthcare-focused growth equity firm partnering with high–potential healthcare companies and healthcare executives. The company is dedicated to investing on the right side of healthcare, building companies that enable clinicians to improve the delivery of care and advance the experiences and outcomes for patients everywhere. RCC seeks to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, leveraging a network of deep healthcare relationships assembled over its 28–year operating history. Visit www.rccapital.com for more information.

About Aligned Cardiovascular Partners 
Founded in 2023, AlignedCardio is a leading partner and support services network for cardiovascular physician practices that are interested in driving growth and innovation in cardiovascular care. AlignedCardio's mission is to deliver innovative cardiovascular care and combining the highest quality patient care and provider satisfaction together with payer objectives. James River Cardiology, the platforms first partner, is a full-service cardiology practice currently serving Richmond and the Tri-Cities region, as well as several rural locations along the southern border of Virginia through six locations. Visit www.alignedcardio.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Britney Hamberg
RC Capital
[email protected]

SOURCE RC Capital

