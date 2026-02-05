RC Mowers awarded Canoe Procurement Group cooperative contract

Agreement streamlines purchasing for Canadian public sector organizations seeking advanced robotic mowing solutions

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of robotic and autonomous mowers, announced today it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract through Canoe Procurement Group of Canada, significantly expanding the company's access to the Canadian public sector market.

RC Mowers has been awarded a Canoe Procurement Group cooperative contract, significantly expanding the company's access to the Canadian public sector market.

The contract provides Canadian municipalities, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations with a faster way to purchase RC Mowers' autonomous and remote-operated mowing solutions. This streamlined access comes at a critical time, as public works departments across Canada face persistent labor shortages, rising operational costs, and increasing safety risks for outdoor maintenance crews.

Canoe is a nationally recognized cooperative buying group that helps public sector organizations across Canada competitively solicit contracts while remaining compliant with local, provincial, and national procurement requirements. By leveraging the collective buying power of its members, Canoe simplifies purchasing and delivers cost savings and efficiency for participating agencies.

Strategic expansion into Canada

"This partnership is a big step forward for RC Mowers as we expand across Canada and North America," said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. "Canadian municipalities are under real pressure to do more with fewer people and tighter budgets, while also keeping crews safe. Through Canoe, we're bringing proven robotic mowing solutions to communities nationwide to help solve those challenges in a smarter way."

Canoe works in partnership with Sourcewell, a U.S.-based cooperative purchasing organization that serves public sector entities across North America. Through this relationship, many competitively solicited Sourcewell contracts are extended or jointly administered in Canada via Canoe, providing Canadian agencies access to proven vendors through a compliant cooperative framework.

Competitive public sector access

RC Mowers was awarded the Canoe contract following a competitive solicitation process designed to ensure transparency, value, and supplier accountability. Eligible organizations can now purchase RC Mowers equipment directly through the cooperative, reducing procurement timelines from months to weeks.

For more information about Canoe Procurement Group and cooperative purchasing opportunities, visit canoeprocurement.ca.

For more information about RC Mowers, visit rcmowersusa.com.

About RC Mowers

RC Mowers designs and manufactures U.S.-made autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that help businesses reduce labor demands, improve operator safety, and maintain large and hard-to-access green spaces more efficiently. Serving commercial, municipal, and institutional environments, the company supports customers through a nationwide network of authorized dealers and service partners. Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers is redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit rcmowersusa.com.

SOURCE RC Mowers