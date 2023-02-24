RC Mowers moves into new $4.8 million Green Bay facility

The robotic mower manufacturer's state-of-the-art factory triples its office and production space

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers, has opened its new $4.8 million Green Bay office and production facility designed to help the company continue to meet industry demand.

"This new facility is a result of the unprecedented success RC Mowers has experienced since our inception," said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. "We have doubled our revenue every year since we opened in 2018, and with the rollout of our new Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR), we expect to continue this exceptional growth."

RC Mowers' new state-of-the-art factory triples its office and production space and gives the robotic mower company room to grow.

Brandt said that along with the need for more factory space, the company has been expanding its workforce to meet production demands. The additional workspace will also allow the company to hire more office employees and engineers.

RC Mowers manufactures remote-operated and autonomous robotic mowers for commercial use. The robotic mowers are built to safely mow steep slopes and difficult terrain while the company's autonomous mowers allow landscaping contractors to reduce their mowing labor by up to two-thirds and generate profit from what are traditionally loss-leader services.

The 36,300-square-foot building is located on a 7-acre site adjacent to the current RC Mowers' location. It features 9,300 square feet for office operations and another 27,000 square feet of production space. The facility provides the growing robotic mower manufacturer with three times the space it had at its old location.

"This new facility will enable us to meet our growth objectives and the demands of the commercial mowing industry," Brandt said. "We're excited to continue providing the quality, American-made robotic mowers our customers have come to rely on and look forward to expanding our operations."

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

