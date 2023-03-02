RC Mowers named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

The autonomous and remote-operated robotic mower manufacturer has earned the standing of No. 10 in the robotics category

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers, makes its debut to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 by placing 10th in the robotics category.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

RC Mowers has earned the No. 10 spot in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies’ Robotics division. In October 2022, the company launched its Autonomous Robotic Mower (pictured above), which allows commercial landscapers to reduce their mowing labor needs by up to two-thirds and generate profit from break-even or loss-leading mowing services.

"We are proud of our commitment to provide the commercial mowing industry with solutions that help our customers solve real-world problems such as the labor shortage, worker safety and retention, and razor thin profit margins," said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. "For example, our remote-operated robotic mowers reduce safety concerns by tackling steep slopes in place of crews using string-trimmers on foot, often saving 90% or more on manual labor. Our Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR) allows a single operator to generate the same revenue as a crew of three. Our technology has redefined the business of mowing."

RC Mowers first introduced its remote-operated robotic mowers to the commercial mowing industry in 2018 and is now a $20 million company employing more than 50 workers. This growth also has resulted in the construction of a new $5 million facility that more than triples its original office and production space. This facility opened last month.

Last year, the company launched its new line of Autonomous Mowing Robots (AMRs) with the promise of helping landscapers address the on-going labor shortage and increase profitability.

Brandt put together a research and development team of cross-industry heavy-hitters, experts who developed the U.S. military's weapons guidance systems and the U.S. Department of Defense's autonomous vehicle line, along with aerospace engineers with expertise in aircraft safety and certification.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughn. "This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation."

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and many more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

