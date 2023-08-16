RC Mowers ranks 1,417 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies

The robotic mower manufacturer caps off a year of tremendous growth by entering onto the prestigious ranking for the first time

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated and autonomous robotic mowers, has earned the No. 1,417 spot in its inaugural ranking on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

RC Mowers caps off a year of tremendous growth by making its debut on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Earning a spot on this prestigious list validates what our customers tell us – that our products solve real business challenges and provide significant revenue opportunities for their businesses," said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. "Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our employees' hard work and dedication to improving our company year after year. We are honored to be included alongside some of the most innovative companies from across the nation."

RC Mowers is not only the 18th fastest-growing manufacturing company on the list, but it is also the 12th fastest-growing company in Wisconsin and the second fastest-growing business in Green Bay. The company opened a new $4.8 million facility in February designed to meet its growth and industry demands.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Aug. 23.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely-held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and more. All of RC Mowers' robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. They are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

