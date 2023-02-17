RC Mowers remote-operated robotic mowers help maintain two iconic Florida raceways

Daytona International Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway ground crews have solved labor shortage and safety challenges with the robotic mower manufacturer's remote-operated machines

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the ground crews at Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway need to maintain the areas surrounding their legendary race tracks, they turn to RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated and autonomous robotic mowers, to cut some of the most famous banks in racing.

RC Mowers will showcase its remote-controlled and autonomous robotic mowers at two Daytona International Speedway races on Feb. 18 and 19 and will also exhibit its mowers at select races later in the year at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Representatives of RC Mowers are showcasing their remote-operated mowers and their newly released Autonomous Mowing Robot this week on the Midway at Daytona Speedweeks, including the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 on Feb 18 and the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

"Our mowers have helped these racetracks address major challenges which include solving labor, safety and efficiency issues," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. "These speedways have allowed us to showcase our mowers at select events. This is a fantastic opportunity to gain national awareness for our brand. Thousands of people will pass by our products in Daytona and Miami over the course of these events."

RC Mowers will display their mowers alongside other major brands such as Toyota, Door Dash, Ally Bank, and Sunoco.

Daytona International Speedway uses the TK-52XP to mow their outer banks and Homestead-Miami Speedway utilizes the TK-44E for theirs. Talladega Superspeedway has maintained their banks with a TK-60XP since 2021.

The robotic mower company also will be on hand at the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola race on Aug. 25, 2023 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 26, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway and will showcase their mowers at the Contender Boats 300 on Oct. 21, 2023, and at the NASCAR Cup Series 400 on Oct. 22, 2023, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. RC Mowers displayed their collection at these same events in 2022.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

