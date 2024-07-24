RC Mowers takes autonomous mowing "down under" with expansion into Australia

The robotic mower manufacturer sees this growth as proof the technology is necessary to address industry labor shortages and business challenges seen worldwide

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of robotic mowers, has expanded its Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR)™ dealer network outside of the United States. RC Mowers is bringing autonomy to Australia through a partnership with Colbrook Industries, an industrial vegetation management machinery dealership near Melbourne.

"We're thrilled to expand the footprint of our autonomous business outside the country. Like the US, Australian landscape companies are experiencing a severe ongoing labor shortage – and our AMRs solve that problem," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. "It's a testament to our business-enhancing technology that a well-established dealership like Colbrook Industries believes our AMRs are a great solution for the Australian market. RC Mowers truly is addressing the global issue of labor shortages."

Colbrook Industries began its professional association with RC Mowers by selling the company's Remote-Operated Robotic Mowers prior to the development of the AMR. When Colbrook saw the potential of AMRs helping landscapers address labor shortages and profit challenges, they were eager to add the RC Mowers autonomous product to their offerings.

"Colbrook Industries prides itself on service and support to the Australian and New Zealand markets," said Rob Plageman, the managing director of Colbrook industries. "We feel it is our responsibility to offer world-class and industry-leading products where we can, and the RC Mowers AMR does exactly this."

Plageman said that in addition to providing a solution for the labor shortage the landscaping industry is facing worldwide, the robotic machines provide landscaping professionals with the vital data they want to help them make critical business decisions.

"The commercial land care sector is thirsty for data," Plageman said. "The data provides much wanted visibility into the inefficiencies of a landscaping business and allows these land care professionals to design changes and implement them. When it comes to providing data, the RC Mowers AMR solution is unparalleled and a key reason every large scale land care company in our market is currently speaking with us about the AMR solution for their business."

RC Mowers has been extending its network of AMR dealerships since the robotic mowers hit the market in 2023. Kubista said that a combination of ongoing labor challenges, desire for improved ROI, and RC Mowers' excellent customer support system have been the driving forces behind this expansion.

"AMRs allow landscapers to scale their businesses for growth because they allow one operator to generate the same revenue as a crew of three," Kubista said. "Our technology gives landscapers the opportunity to turn typically low-profit or no-profit mowing services into actual money-makers. RC Mowers will continue to address the real problems in the landscaping industry through industry-leading innovation, in-depth partnering, and unparalleled customer support."

Dealers are carefully selected, provided with extensive sales and product training, and supported by the RC Mowers team during the entire sales and post-sale cycle.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and many more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

