R&C The Fragrance Duo By Russell Wilson & Ciara

"To do life together is the greatest gift, and to be able to create our first fragrance together was a dream come true," says Ciara and Russell. "We are special on our own, but there is nothing more powerful and more magnetic than when we are together and that is reflected in the entire package from the bottle design to the blends inside."

"Being able to also give back was especially important to both of us - and doing so through our Why Not You Foundation was an essential piece that adds to the meaning of launching the fragrance," added Ciara & Wilson.

A unique design is a feat in the fragrance world and this first-of-its-kind packaging perfectly captures the sensual, modern essence of the fragrances it holds. More than just a perfume bottle, the Duo's timeless and organically shaped aesthetic reflects the concept and connection of the scents themselves. The innovative interlocking magnetic system connects the two bottles, creating a sculptural piece of art that looks as beautiful on your vanity as it does on your mantle. Combining beauty with functionality, the weighted and etched chrome glass bottles have a mirrored finish that reflect the refined craftsmanship and artistry of the overall experience. A perfect complement to both blends, it was important for Russell and Ciara to create an iconic statement that was as beautiful and luxurious as the fragrance inside. The Fragrance Duo engages all the senses.

The Fragrance Duo was developed by Russell and Ciara with Perfumers Catherine Selig and Linda Chinery from Takasago.

Russell's scent is effortlessly sexy with an iconic, refined freshness and is described as a Woody Aromatic. The immediate appeal of invigorating bergamot and black tea blend with smooth notes of ambroxan to expose an addictive contrast on the skin that is hard to resist. As it blends in perfect harmony with its aromatic heart, notes of lavender combine with juicy pear blossom and waterlily conveying strength and dynamic energy. A smooth blend of patchouli, musk and vetiver drive the scent, asserting an unmistakably sensual finish.

Top : Bergamot, Ambroxan, Black Tea

Middle : Lavender, Pear Blossom, Waterlily

Base : Patchouli, Musk, Vetiver

Ciara's blend is a sensual, evocative Oriental Floral fragrance that captures a woman's feminine complexity with a contrast of classic with a modern twist. The scent opens with mouth-watering, juicy red berries, delicate freesia and an unmistakable freshness of pink peppercorn, which captivate the senses. In the heart, a blooming bouquet of white flowers and delicate peony evokes a fresh classic, yet modern, fresh femininity. As the fragrance warms the skin, smooth musk and sandalwood blend into addictive notes of vanilla for an irresistible signature that lasts.

Top : Red Berries, Freesia, Pink Peppercorn

Middle : Jasmine, Peony, Gardenia

Base : Musk, Sandalwood, Vanilla

ABOUT WHY NOT YOU FOUNDATION

Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation provides support for education and workforce development programs, food security initiatives, children's health organizations and more--all the necessary tools and opportunities to allow today's youth to become tomorrow's leaders. Learn more at www.whynotyoufdn.org .

SOURCE R&C Fragrance