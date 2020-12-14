RCA Opens Ninth Inpatient Addiction Treatment Facility in Indianapolis

Stephanie L. Anderson, LCSW, the new CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Indianapolis, commented on the crucial need for this level of addiction care. "There is a desperate need for addiction treatment as Indiana's substance use disorder problem, combined with the increased stress caused by the pandemic, continues to climb to critical levels." In 2018 over 1,100 residents died of overdose from opioid abuse. From 2000 through 2018 over 8,700 Hoosiers died from alcohol-induced causes. Prior to joining the RCA team, Anderson worked in several leadership positions with healthcare organizations in addition to her diverse work with the State of Indiana. While working for the state, Anderson served residents through the Indiana Department of Correction and the Family and Social Services Administration.

The new treatment center at 8530 Township Line Road will use RCA's successful model of evidence-based practices and clinical expertise to deliver care tailored to each patient's needs. Licensed for detox, residential, and outpatient services, the campus is equipped to provide a full continuum of care and will incorporate family members into its treatment model. Trauma-informed staff will guide patients and their families through a process of holistic treatment and recovery followed by a program of support after treatment through RCA's extensive network of active alumni in recovery.

Recovery Centers of America's staff are noted authorities on substance use disorder treatment throughout the country. Dr. Deni Carise, RCA co-founder and Chief Science Officer, recently spoke at the Mental Health America Indiana's Mental Health and Addiction Symposium on December 10. The topic of Dr. Carise's session, "The Triple Threat of Methamphetamines, Opioids, and COVID-19," was timely as she explained that the current public health crisis, combined with the prevalence and accessibility of illicit drugs, requires an aggressive and coordinated treatment approach.

RCA at Indianapolis will feature many specialty programs including PRISE, designed for patients who have relapsed, which has been very successful at other RCA locations. This treatment recognizes the potential relapse scenario and is designed to inspire hope and reconnect with patients on their road to recovery.

RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all Indiana Department of Health and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients will be screened for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff will be routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800-Recovery) is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and provides evidence-based addiction care at 8 inpatient centers, 7 outpatient facilities, and 5 opioid treatment programs spanning Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Chicagoland. Four RCA substance use disorder treatment facilities were recently named as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by a leading national statistics firm and media outlet. RCA has also pioneered a successful comprehensive telehealth addiction treatment program to expand services to patients.

