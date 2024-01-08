RCA Unveils a New Audio, TV Line, and Smart Home Technology at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCA, the iconic heritage brand known for its groundbreaking technology for more than a century, announced today its new line of audio, TV, and smart home products being shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas kicking off tomorrow, January 9 - January 12.

RCA is joining forces with Top Tech to unveil a groundbreaking line of Bluetooth-enabled audio products. This collaboration pays homage to RCA's roots in pioneering radio and audio technology while introducing a diverse array of devices—spanning from speakers and headphones/earbuds—that are poised to offer consumers best-in-class price performance and listening experience.

RCA's new TV series, in partnership with Treasure Creek, will be shown for the first time ever at CES 2024 and is expected to launch later this year. The television launch will consist of three different product lines at varied price point levels, all with enhanced picture quality offering new and loyal fans of the RCA brand an unparalleled home entertainment visual experience.

The launch of RCA's first line of smart pet feeders also takes center stage at CES 2024, with connectivity to RCA's Smart Home App solidifying the company's commitment to seamless smart home experiences built for today. The devices boast intuitive features that cater to the unique dietary needs and schedules of pets and their caretakers.

RCA is proud to continue its collaboration with longtime partner K9's For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs for veterans with invisible wounds of war. For every RCA pet feeder sold, $1 will be donated to the cause. RCA will also announce a new service dog sponsorship for 2024, highlighting the brand's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of both veterans and dogs.

"CES 2024 marks a significant milestone for RCA as we pioneer the next generation of audio, TV, and connected home technologies," said Tony Bozzini, President of RCA. "Our partnership with Top Tech echoes our heritage in radio, while our collaboration with Treasure Creek is set to revamp our suite of TV offerings for customers across the country. As we forge new partnerships, we remain committed to our existing ones. Our new pet feeders and continued partnership with K9s For Warriors symbolizes our dedication to innovation that extends beyond convenience to cater to the needs of pets and their owners. "

RCA will also showcase new smart home security cameras, gaming monitors, and tablets in their CES booth (details below). The brand will participate in the Showstoppers event during CES 2024 on January 9th at the Bellagio from 6-9 pm, featuring everything from pet feeders to tablets and TVs, with a special appearance from its K9s For Warriors service dogs.

CES 2024 Product Lineup

RCA's booth will be located at #17236 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. To book a meeting, please contact: [email protected]

RCA Smart Pet Technology

The RCA Automatic Cat and Dog Feeder ($99) is the perfect solution for any pet parent. With HD 1080p video and two-way real-time audio, you can feed your pet from afar and interact with them, too! The device is enabled with real-time monitoring and night vision and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. With the purchase of this feeder, $1 will be donated to K9s For Warriors . Available on Amazon .

is the perfect solution for any pet parent. With HD 1080p video and two-way real-time audio, you can feed your pet from afar and interact with them, too! The device is enabled with real-time monitoring and night vision and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. With the purchase of this feeder, will be donated to . Available on . The RCA Smart Automatic Pet Feeder ($79) allows you to feed your furry friend from anywhere with the touch of a button. This Wi-Fi-enabled device lets you set feeding schedules and control portions from the RCA app on your phone. With the purchase of this feeder, $1 will be donated to K9s For Warriors . Available on Amazon .

($79) allows you to feed your furry friend from anywhere with the touch of a button. This Wi-Fi-enabled device lets you set feeding schedules and control portions from the RCA app on your phone. With the purchase of this feeder, will be donated to . Available on . The RCA Treat Dispenser ($99) offers a Wi-Fi-enabled camera with two-way audio that is controlled on the RCA App and lets you check on your furry friend from anywhere and drop treats and toys so you can play with them while you are away. With the purchase of this dispenser, $1 will be donated to K9s For Warriors . Available on Amazon .

($99) offers a Wi-Fi-enabled camera with two-way audio that is controlled on the RCA App and lets you check on your furry friend from anywhere and drop treats and toys so you can play with them while you are away. With the purchase of this dispenser, will be donated to . Available on . The RCA Smart Bird Feeder ($100) is perfect for bird enthusiasts. With crystal clear 1080p video, this app-enabled feeder is night vision equipped, waterproof and weather resistant, solar panel powered for infinite battery life, and uses AI to identify 10,000+ bird species. Available on Amazon .

RCA Smart Security

The RCA Smart Cam ($55) features innovative two-way audio that allows you to stay connected to your friends, family, and even pets. With motion tracking for video calls and conferences, this device includes a 1080p HD camera, a super-wide 120° field of view, and a 360° pan & tilt so you can stay in touch no matter where you are. Available on Amazon .

($55) features innovative two-way audio that allows you to stay connected to your friends, family, and even pets. With motion tracking for video calls and conferences, this device includes a 1080p HD camera, a super-wide 120° field of view, and a 360° pan & tilt so you can stay in touch no matter where you are. Available on . RCA Compact Finder ($40) is the perfect accessory to track and monitor your most important items, including keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks, and more. Two finders are included in each package and are compatible with Apple Find My (iOS). Available on Amazon .

RCA Evolution Gaming Monitors

The RCA Evolution Select Gaming Monitor ($299) brings games to life with a rapid 165 Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, 2ms total input lag, RGB lighting, ergonomic tilt, swivel, and pivot stand, and built-in speakers for immersive sound. Dominate the game with our feature-packed Select gaming monitor that combines speed and visual flair for a victorious gaming experience. Available on RCA .

brings games to life with a rapid 165 Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, 2ms total input lag, RGB lighting, ergonomic tilt, swivel, and pivot stand, and built-in speakers for immersive sound. Dominate the game with our feature-packed Select gaming monitor that combines speed and visual flair for a victorious gaming experience. Available on . The RCA Evolution Premium Gaming Monitor ($429) provides an elevated gaming experience featuring USB-C 90W charging and DisplayPort Alt-Mode, lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, 2ms total input lag, and effortless device switching with KVM. Enjoy built-in speakers, RGB lighting, and an ergonomic tilt, swivel, and pivot stand with the Evolution Premium gaming monitor. Available on Amazon and Walmart .

RCA Televisions

DLED with A Grade Panel ( $150 - $300 ) offers a "Grade A" panel and both Android and Roku operating systems.

( - ) offers a "Grade A" panel and both Android and Roku operating systems. QLED and Mini-LED ( $300 - $750 ) boasts enhanced color and brightness with Google TV and Web operating systems built in.

( - ) boasts enhanced color and brightness with Google TV and Web operating systems built in. OLED and Mini-LED with AR/VR Connectivity ( $750 - $1,500 ) provides viewers with AR/VR connectivity, superior image, sound quality, and futuristic connectivity options with Android and GoogleTV operating systems.

RCA Tablets

14" FHD+ Tablet ($269.99) is perfect for anyone looking for a premium experience. With a 920 X 1200 FHD+ Incell Panel with a touch screen, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, this full metal frame tablet is perfect for everything from work to binge-watching Netflix.

About RCA

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has been entertaining families for over 100 years. Consumers throughout the world depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of Established.

SOURCE RCA